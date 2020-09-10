Celebrate Filipino cuisine with recipes, local restaurants

Filipino cuisine is having a moment in Atlanta.
Estrellita, a restaurant cooking up Filipino staples, recently opened in Grant Park, while pop-ups Kamayan ATL and Adobo ATL have seen a surge in popularity.
Interested in learning more?
Check out:
An episode of the AJCaccessATL podcast with Figueras and the teams behind Estrellita, Kamayan ATL and Adobo
A roundup of recipes from local Filipino chefs, as well as a history of the cuisine and a list of metro Atlanta grocery stores with Filipino staples
A recipe for Tortang Talong, a Filipino dish using Asian eggplant
Reviews of cookbooks ‘Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream’ and ‘I Am a Filipino: And This is How We Cook’
