Celebrate Filipino cuisine with recipes, local restaurants

Sinilihan , more widely known as Bicol Express. It's pork stew in coconut milk with chiles.(CONTRIBUTED BY CHRIS HUNT PHOTOGRAPHY)
Credit: Chris Hunt

Atlanta Restaurant Blog | 46 minutes ago

Filipino cuisine is having a moment in Atlanta.

Estrellita, a restaurant cooking up Filipino staples, recently opened in Grant Park, while pop-ups Kamayan ATL and Adobo ATL have seen a surge in popularity.

Interested in learning more?

Check out:

An episode of the AJCaccessATL podcast with Figueras and the teams behind Estrellita, Kamayan ATL and Adobo

A roundup of recipes from local Filipino chefs, as well as a history of the cuisine and a list of metro Atlanta grocery stores with Filipino staples

A recipe for Tortang Talong, a Filipino dish using Asian eggplant

Reviews of cookbooks ‘Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream’ and ‘I Am a Filipino: And This is How We Cook’

