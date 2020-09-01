RECIPE: Asian eggplant stars in Filipino omelet

Fast-forward a few decades and witness the rise of Asian eggplants. Tiny green Thai eggplants, long slender Japanese eggplants in every shade of purple, white eggplant, eggplants striped in purple and white. I remember a decade ago when I began subscribing to a farm’s community supported program and these “odd” eggplants began to appear. What was I supposed to do with them?

After a year or two of treating them as another option for baba ghanoush, I finally began branching out. Mostly with stir-fries.