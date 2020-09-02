Cookbook review: Filipino-American finds a voice through food

It’s one of many conversations that season Cailan’s newly released “Amboy: Recipes from the Filipino-American Dream” (Houghton Mifflin Harcourt, $35). Both cookbook and memoir, and written with Cuerdo, it chronicles his journey from first-generation American raised in a blue-collar neighborhood of East LA to nationally acclaimed chef, YouTube sensation, and champion of the Filipino food movement.

“Amboy” is Tagalog slang for an American-born Filipino. It’s how Cailan defines himself, as well as the name of his latest venture, a burger counter and butcher shop in LA’s Chinatown.