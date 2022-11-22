ajc logo
X

Try this simple, crunchy treat in Doraville

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
22 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Whole chicken at Dagu Rice Noodle

The signature dish at Dagu Rice Noodle is the hearty bowls of flavorful broth and chewy, but tender, rice noodles. However, there is another dish at this Buford Highway restaurant that is destination-worthy.

“Whole chicken” is how it unassumingly is labeled on the menu. It sounds simple — a small chicken that has been fried, no accompaniments. Then, it arrives in all its glory. It’s enough of a portion to share, but not so large that one would feel guilty eating it alone. Its golden brown crust is so perfect that it looks like prop food for a movie.

Thinly coated before frying, the chicken has a crispy, delicately crunchy exterior. The meat is full of flavor, with a sweet, savory juiciness that tastes like it comes from a spiced brine. It is served with sweet, spicy dipping salts that have a backbone of cumin and plum salt. They lend a ton of flavor, without interfering with the crispy coating.

Should you have a leftover drumstick, this chicken also is excellent when eaten cold from the fridge.

Dagu Rice Noodle. 5090 Buford Highway NE, Doraville. 678-576-6943, daguricenoodle.com

ExploreMore Dishes of the Week
ExploreDeKalb County dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Greg Nash/The Hill

A Georgia Senate runoff poll points to challenges for Walker, Warnock4h ago

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Four-star QB Jakhari Williams commits to Georgia Tech’s 2024 class
2h ago

Credit: pro

Former DA was indicted after Ahmaud Arbery shooting. 14 months later, case remains paused
2h ago

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison in tax evasion case
11h ago

Todd and Julie Chrisley sentenced to federal prison in tax evasion case
11h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart impressed with Brent Key’s handiwork at Georgia Tech
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: Special

Anne Quatrano restaurant Floataway Cafe closing after 25 years
Longtime Atlanta chef, restaurateur goes beyond soul food
Beer Pick: Celebrate this weekend with Three Taverns 9th Anniversary Ale
Featured

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Public celebration for Vince Dooley to be held Friday
23h ago
Here are the Black Friday hours for malls in the Atlanta area
When is early voting for Georgia’s US Senate runoff?
3h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top