Try this simple, crunchy treat in Doraville

“Whole chicken” is how it unassumingly is labeled on the menu. It sounds simple — a small chicken that has been fried, no accompaniments. Then, it arrives in all its glory. It’s enough of a portion to share, but not so large that one would feel guilty eating it alone. Its golden brown crust is so perfect that it looks like prop food for a movie.

Thinly coated before frying, the chicken has a crispy, delicately crunchy exterior. The meat is full of flavor, with a sweet, savory juiciness that tastes like it comes from a spiced brine. It is served with sweet, spicy dipping salts that have a backbone of cumin and plum salt. They lend a ton of flavor, without interfering with the crispy coating.