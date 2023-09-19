Try a classic that Nonna would love at this Roswell restaurant

While dining in the cozy former home that houses Roswell’s Osteria Mattone, you might wonder about how Italian families once gathered around a pot of Sunday ragu. Did they sneak tastes of the daylong-simmering sauce with a piece of crusty bread as Nonna (the grandmother) was watching and stirring?

That’s what a bowl of tagliolini Bolognese at Osteria conveys to me.

One can imagine the aromas of tomato and finely chopped vegetables, softened and sweet, as the sauce is slow-cooked. A glug of wine fortifies the russet-hued richness, and a beefy mince is smoothed out with cream.

The spoonable sauce gets tossed with fresh pasta. Thinner than tagliatelle, tagliolini ribbons have a slight bite. The noodles are so delicate and flavorful that they could make a dish by themselves. But we are here for the Bolognese, and the hearty — yet gently silky — sauce clings to the rich, eggy strands. Shreds of ricotta salata add texture and a little salinity.

This dish has a family feel.

Osteria Mattone. 1095 Canton St., Roswell. 678-878-3378, osteriamattone.com.

