ajc logo
X

Handheld appetizer offers a blending of cuisines in Atlanta

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
1 hour ago
Dish of the Week: Roasted eggplant empanadas from Botica

Botica chef Mimmo Alboumeh often talks of how he loves America’s melting-pot mix of cuisines and cultures. You can taste his own path here — born in Lebanon, growing up in Spain and spending time in Italy — in his hybrid dishes, notably the roasted eggplant empanadas appetizer.

Mimmo blends Mediterranean flavors in a savory handheld turnover that sends you on a taste trip. He firsts roasts eggplant, pulling out meat-like smokiness. Then, he pairs the filling with feta cheese and covers the mixture with pastry dough. After a quick fry, it becomes golden brown, with crispy bubbles, while the filling remains moist.

More feta is sprinkled on top. The flaky crescent moons are paired with a fresh marinara sauce made from olive oil, tomatoes, anchovy (for salinity), Spanish olives and fresh basil.

As an appetizer, it’s both hearty and light, and enjoying it out on the patio just might transport you to several Mediterranean cities ... all at once.

Botica. 1820 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta. 404-28-6358, eatbotica.com

ExploreMore Dishes of the Week
ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to pizza in Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Uncredited

A doc from the Disney family takes aim at the Mouse House20h ago

Credit: Evan Vucci

‘Keep choppin’ Republicans slam White House for suggesting a Braves rebrand
3h ago

Credit: Jenn Finch

‘Surreal day’ at Georgia Tech: Coach and AD dismissed, former player named interim coach
14h ago

Credit: TNS

Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’
4h ago

Credit: TNS

Activist charged in Jan. 6 attack is among Herschel Walker’s campaign ‘captains’
4h ago

Credit: Evan Vucci / AJC

The Jolt: Republicans see cost of canceling student debt as campaign issue
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: J CASSONI

Q&A: Longtime Atlanta bartender Kysha Cyrus talks cocktails, past and future
41m ago
Enzo Steakhouse opening at Trilith and more restaurant news from the week
Beer Pick: Biggerstaff’s Pauline Pilsner will take you from summer to fall
Featured

Credit: Uncredited

Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for Cat 4 damage
27m ago
‘Keep choppin’ Republicans slam White House for suggesting a Braves rebrand
3h ago
‘He was so locked in’: Bryce Elder becomes first Braves rookie to pitch shutout since...
11h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top