Jamaican flavors conjure tropical sunshine at this Atlanta restaurant

For me, jerk marinade brings to mind the hospitality and intense flavors of Jamaica. Wylie & Rum’s jerk chicken bowl took me to a happy place.

“Jerking” refers to a marinade and often tongue-scorching spice rub, along with smoking or grilling of meat. Neither mild nor subtle, Wylie & Rum’s aromatic marinade permeates the juicy and tender meat. You can increase the spice level with Scotch bonnet hot sauce.