ajc logo
X

Try these veggie nachos with crunch in Midtown

Restaurant News
By Angela Hansberger / For the AJC
10 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Endive nachos at Bar Margot

Sitting in the plush environs of Bar Margot in Midtown’s Four Seasons Hotel, it’s time to up your nacho game. And, the folks there have figured out just how to do it, with their endive nachos. You get the crunch, cheese and flavorful toppings you expect, while keeping things fresh and light.

Chef Chad “Sosa” Hester’s seasonal veggie twist on nachos begins with crisp endive leaves. The sharp, bitter flavor of the endive is tempered by a dollop of earthy, mild goat cheese scooped into each leaf. Late fall is the peak of pomegranate season — with the ripened fruit full of plump, fleshy seeds called arils — and Hester sprinkles the vividly colored superfood seeds onto the creamy goat cheese, adding tart sweetness and mellowing the endive. Finally, some nutty crunch is added with candied pecans.

It all comes together with a drizzle of citrus honey dressing. The crunchy bites provide a nacho-like satisfaction, and you never realize it’s basically a finger-food salad.

Bar Margot. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-881-5913, barmargotatl.com.

ExploreMore Dishes of the Week
ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to metro Atlanta food halls

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Debate over Saturday voting rattles U.S. Senate runoff3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Atlanta Mayor: Wellstar had AMC property valued before closure announcement
2h ago

Credit: Michael Clubb

‘Tough, physical’ battle awaits No. 1 Georgia vs. Kentucky
1h ago

Georgia Power still opposed to expanding popular rooftop solar program
22h ago

Georgia Power still opposed to expanding popular rooftop solar program
22h ago

Credit: Andrew Harnik

Trump prepares to launch 3rd campaign for the White House
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Bob Townsend

Beer Pick: Drink Mc Chouffe and get a head start on holiday merrymaking
Get free-spirited fall flavor with these zero-proof Atlanta cocktails
Review: Delightful Mai Kitchen looks set to become Virginia-Highland favorite
Featured

Credit: Richard Shotwell

Strong $181 million opening for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’
2h ago
Roberta Flack has ALS, now 'impossible to sing,' rep says
1h ago
Think tank: Trump in legal peril in Fulton as he preps White House bid
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top