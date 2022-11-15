Try these veggie nachos with crunch in Midtown

Chef Chad “Sosa” Hester’s seasonal veggie twist on nachos begins with crisp endive leaves. The sharp, bitter flavor of the endive is tempered by a dollop of earthy, mild goat cheese scooped into each leaf. Late fall is the peak of pomegranate season — with the ripened fruit full of plump, fleshy seeds called arils — and Hester sprinkles the vividly colored superfood seeds onto the creamy goat cheese, adding tart sweetness and mellowing the endive. Finally, some nutty crunch is added with candied pecans.

It all comes together with a drizzle of citrus honey dressing. The crunchy bites provide a nacho-like satisfaction, and you never realize it’s basically a finger-food salad.