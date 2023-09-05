BreakingNews
Two Morehouse College students die in car crash

A tasty noodle medley in Chamblee without the meat

Dish of the Week: Chow kway teow at Mamak Vegan Kitchen

Credit: Angela Hansberger

Credit: Angela Hansberger

By Angela Hansberger – For the AJC
39 minutes ago
The Southeast Asia dish char kway teow is a mélange of noodles, meats and vegetables that is more smoky and savory than the better known pad Thai. At Mamak Vegan Kitchen, however, they toss up a version called chow kway teow that has all the richness and textures, but without the meat. And it’s even better than the original.

A tangle of springy, flat rice noodles intermingles with carrots, bok choy, tofu and bean sprouts. The matchstick carrots retain their natural crunch and bunches of mildly sweet bok choy are slightly softened but still crisp. The crisp puffs of tofu, cut into sticks, cling to a sauce of soy and chile paste. The bean sprouts, which are added last, provide a nice crunch.

The ingredients harmonize in the dish thanks to the wok, which is heated to such a high temperature that smokey notes and an umami richness are infused into the noodles. It’s an intense taste, and the fragrant aroma wafts as you tackle the jumble.

Mamak Vegan Kitchen. 2390 Chamblee Tucker Road, Chamblee. 678-909-8188, mamakvegan.com

About the Author

Angela Hansberger is a freelance food, spirits, & culture writer who has written for Bon Appetit, Atlanta Magazine, Audubon, and is a contributing writer for the AJC.

