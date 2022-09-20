Ancestral flavors shine in the Mexican shrimp appetizer at this Decatur restaurant

The shrimp at this mezcal bar are sliced thinly and doused in a mixture of cucumber, onion, cilantro, serrano chiles, lime juice and salt. The slick and snappy shrimp then are dressed in more lime, chiles and layered with cucumber, onion and cilantro, atop a crispy tostada. Slivers of avocado balance the spiciness and add creaminess, while the cucumber acts as a cooling agent.

The dish is lustrous and bright, yet it feels comfy and rustic, with layers of ancestral flavors. Break off sections of tostada, scooping an ample serving, and dip into the added bowl of verdant chile sauce.