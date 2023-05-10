Beer Town: Skint Chestnut Brewing in Powder Springs off to good start

Explore More beer and brewery news

“I’m really a bit of a traditionalist,” Henson said. “I like to make beers within the guidelines of a particular style, and that’s what I call the beers. I find that’s good for the consumer, too.”

An exception is an American pale ale called Sabrovosspa, which combines Sabro hops with Voss Kveik yeast, giving it a fruity aroma and a tangy mandarin orange flavor.

Henson employs a fairly rare BREWHA BIAC system that’s designed to make the entire brewing process — from mashing to boiling to fermenting to carbonation and conditioning — directly in a conical fermenter.

“The thing that’s really nice about it is that it takes up a very small footprint,” Henson said. “It’s also nice in its simplicity. A brewhouse would typically have three to four different vessels. My beer stays in one vessel from start to finish. And I’m moving the grains out of the liquid rather than the liquid out of the grains.”

In addition to running the taproom, Farrell works a small hand-canning and labeling operation and stocks a refrigerator with beer to go.

“It’s one can at a time,” he said, laughing. “Surprisingly we sell a lot of beer to go. Enough to make it worth it to do it, anyway.”

Beers on the recent draft list included a crisp, refreshing American lager made with a bit of corn, a cold West Coast-style IPA with a substantial hop character, and a creamy-malty Nitro English Porter.

All of the beers I tried were very clean, and pretty in the glass. But I was most impressed with the English-style ESB (extra special bitter). It featured a nice balance of malt sweetness and hop bitterness, along with some earthy and herbal notes.

While Skint Chestnut doesn’t offer food in the taproom, it has a symbiotic relationship with SGC Chicken & Seafood. Beyond a sliding wooden door, guests can enter the restaurant and order the likes of seafood baskets, lobster rolls, chicken wings and “gourmet fries.”

Explore Cobb County dining news

“This has been kind of a dream scenario for us,” Farrell said. “They didn’t want to deal with alcohol, and we didn’t want to deal with food. But their customers can come over here and our customers can go over there.”

For a brewery that’s only been open for around 10 months, Skint Chestnut seems to be moving in the right direction.

“We’re super happy and super proud of the way things have turned out,” Farrell said. “I’ll brag a little bit and say we were in the top three of the Best of Cobb in 2023, so that’s a really good start.”

Skint Chestnut Brewing Company, 3886 Broad St., Suite 100, Powder Springs. 678-919-4783, skintchestnutbrewco.com.

Explore The ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.