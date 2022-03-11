Beer Pick: Sierra Nevada Powder Day IPA is big and beautiful

It’s no secret that Sierra Nevada is one of my favorite breweries, both for its classics like Pale Ale, and newer beers that use novel ingredients and brewing methods. Powder Day IPA is a good example of the latter, and it’s this week’s Beer Pick.
Sierra Nevada Powder Day IPA
Sierra Nevada Brewing Co., Chico, Calif. and Mills River, NC
Available on draft and in 6-pack and 12-pack 12-ounce cans
Profile
A study in the creative use of lupulin powder and double dry-hopping, Sierra Nevada’s new winter seasonal, Powder Day, is one the best and brightest beers I’ve had in a long time. The recipe melds Munich, two-row pale, and wheat malts, with Amarillo, Chinook, Comet, Citra, Herkules, Idaho 7, Mosaic, and Polaris hops. The result is a beautiful blend of citrus, cantaloupe and pineapple aromas and flavors in what drinks like a cleverly updated West Coast IPA.
Pair with
At 7.7% percent alcohol, Powder Day isn’t a small beer. But I’ve tried it with a grilled tri-tip and cheese sandwich, and plate of sausages and mash, and both made a pleasing pairing.
