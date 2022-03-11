Beer Pick: Sierra Nevada Powder Day IPA is big and beautiful

Profile

A study in the creative use of lupulin powder and double dry-hopping, Sierra Nevada’s new winter seasonal, Powder Day, is one the best and brightest beers I’ve had in a long time. The recipe melds Munich, two-row pale, and wheat malts, with Amarillo, Chinook, Comet, Citra, Herkules, Idaho 7, Mosaic, and Polaris hops. The result is a beautiful blend of citrus, cantaloupe and pineapple aromas and flavors in what drinks like a cleverly updated West Coast IPA.

Pair with

At 7.7% percent alcohol, Powder Day isn’t a small beer. But I’ve tried it with a grilled tri-tip and cheese sandwich, and plate of sausages and mash, and both made a pleasing pairing.

Explore Beer and cocktail news

Explore Our favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.