Beer Pick: Award-winning Iron Hill Brewery’s King’s Gold

Beer Pick: Iron Hill King's Gold American Pilsner.

Credit: Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.







Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
12 minutes ago

Iron Hill Brewery now has metro Atlanta brewpub locations in Buckhead and Dunwoody.

Last year, the Delaware-based brewery won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival for its King’s Gold American Pilsner. And right now, you can find it on draft or in six-packs at both Atlanta locations.

And with that, King’s Gold is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

King’s Gold American Pilsner

Iron Hill Brewery, Atlanta

Available on draft and six-packs of 12-ounce cans.

Profile

King’s Gold is described as a “grainy-sweet corn flavored American Pilsner that features smooth malts, robust hops and is a crisp and clean pale lager.” No details are available beyond that. But after winning a gold medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival, this easy-drinking brew is bound to be in demand. And at 5% alcohol, it makes a fine, food-friendly session beer.

Pair with

King’s Gold will pair well with many Iron Hill menu favorites, including the Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Baja-Style Fish Tacos, Pub Burger, and Chicken and Baby Back Ribs.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

