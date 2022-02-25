Beer Pick: Award-winning Iron Hill Brewery’s King’s Gold

Last year, the Delaware-based brewery won a gold medal at the Great American Beer Festival for its King’s Gold American Pilsner. And right now, you can find it on draft or in six-packs at both Atlanta locations.
And with that, King’s Gold is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
King’s Gold American Pilsner
Iron Hill Brewery, Atlanta
Available on draft and six-packs of 12-ounce cans.
Profile
King’s Gold is described as a “grainy-sweet corn flavored American Pilsner that features smooth malts, robust hops and is a crisp and clean pale lager.” No details are available beyond that. But after winning a gold medal at the 2021 Great American Beer Festival, this easy-drinking brew is bound to be in demand. And at 5% alcohol, it makes a fine, food-friendly session beer.
Pair with
King’s Gold will pair well with many Iron Hill menu favorites, including the Philly Cheesesteak Egg Rolls, Baja-Style Fish Tacos, Pub Burger, and Chicken and Baby Back Ribs.
