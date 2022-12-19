Ticonderoga Club closes temporarily at Krog Street Market after burst pipe

The eatery has also navigated several pandemic-related obstacles.

Ticonderoga Club closed in March 2020 and reopened that June, starting with limited takeout lunch and dinner and morphing into the temporary concept Ticon-To-Go Club.

The restaurant eventually resumed dine-in service with a menu that features favorites like the Cobb salad, Ipswich clams and Poh’s eggplant. The cocktail list offers drinks like the Ticonderoga Cup and the High Water.

A representative for Krog Street Market, owned by real estate investment firm Asana Partners, said Ticonderoga Club is the only business impacted by the burst pipe. Calvert and Sasso did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

