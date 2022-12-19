ajc logo
Ticonderoga Club closes temporarily at Krog Street Market after burst pipe

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
16 minutes ago

Popular Krog Street Market restaurant and bar Ticonderoga Club is closed indefinitely after water damage resulting from a burst pipe.

The restaurant posted about the closure on its Instagram account, announcing that Ticonderoga Club will be closed through the remainder of 2022 and until further notice, with Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve reservations canceled.

Greg Best, David Bies, Paul Calvert, Bart Sasso and Regan Smith opened Ticonderoga Club in October 2015. Since then, the restaurant has garnered numerous accolades, including being named a James Beard Award finalist for Outstanding Hospitality in 2022 and Outstanding Bar Program in 2019, and offering all its employees health insurance since 2021.

The eatery has also navigated several pandemic-related obstacles.

Ticonderoga Club closed in March 2020 and reopened that June, starting with limited takeout lunch and dinner and morphing into the temporary concept Ticon-To-Go Club.

The restaurant eventually resumed dine-in service with a menu that features favorites like the Cobb salad, Ipswich clams and Poh’s eggplant. The cocktail list offers drinks like the Ticonderoga Cup and the High Water.

A representative for Krog Street Market, owned by real estate investment firm Asana Partners, said Ticonderoga Club is the only business impacted by the burst pipe. Calvert and Sasso did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

