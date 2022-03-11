Amici opens its first Atlanta location and more dining new from the week

*****

After being closed for three months, Ms. Icey’s Kitchen and Bar will reopen at 1371 Clairmont Road in Decatur. The restuarant, which opened in 2018, will feature an updated menu with new items including a red snapper prepared three ways -- escovitch-style, roasted, or steamed with a banana leaf; curry goat and chicken; and jerk steak and jerk pork chops.

There will also be a new cocktail menu including martinis and frozen drinks.

*****

Atlanta-based firm Vantage Realty Partners is developing a commercial area on the Buckhead property that’s home to Northcreek Office Park, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports.

Planned food and beverage tenants include second locations of Ford Fry’s Tex-Mex restaurant Little Rey and coffee shop and cafe The Daily. Little Rey opened its first location in Piedmont Heights in 2019. Melody and Michael Shemtov opened the first Atlanta location of their popular Charleston spot The Daily earlier this year in West Midtown. There’s also an Inman Park location planned for later this year, in the space that was previously home to Proof Bakeshop.

*****

Wine and coffee bar Larakin is set to open this summer at 208 12th St. NW in Midtown near Piedmont Park, Eater Atlanta reports. The concept comes from Jordan Chambers, who previously co-owned Steady Hand Pour House in Emory Village with Dale Donchey, who now owns Spiller Park Coffee.

The petite space will feature a 16-foot bar and a couple of cocktail tables, along with a large, seated patio.

Larakin’s menu will offer coffee drinks and light breakfast items, including bagels from Donchey’s Dear Friend, Bagels pop-up. In the afternoon, look for about five wines by the glass and 40 wines by the bottle and snacks including tinned fish, cured meats and small plates from Staplehouse chef Ryan Smith.

*****

A restaurant called Fresh One Kitchen is set to open later this year at 440 Ernest Barrett Pkwy in Kennesaw, What Now Atlanta reports. Several people from the leadership team at Atlanta-based seafood chain The Juicy Crab are helping to launch Fresh One Kitchen.

*****

New York City-based Parched Hospitality Group has plans to open three locations of its restaurant Isla & Co. in metro Atlanta, with the first set to debut next month at Andrews Square in Buckhead, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The Melbourne, Australia-inspired all-day cafe will serve brunch, dinner and cocktails.

*****

New York-based chain The Halal Guys, which serves Mediterranean dishes including falafel and shawarma, opened a new location at 2925 Buford Drive in Buford last week.

The restaurant joins existing metro Atlanta locations in Chamblee, Midtown and Duluth. A Halal Guys is also set to open at 237 Perimeter Center Pkwy in Dunwoody.

More metro Atlanta dining news

Biscuit shop Howdy ATL opening in Grant Park

Mexican and Korean restaurants planned for Uptown Atlanta development

Two Cities Pizza Co. opens in Suwanee