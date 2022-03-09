Mexican and Korean restaurants planned for Uptown Atlanta development

The 5,000-square-foot space will feature a patio, indoor-outdoor bar and a dry-aging room.

Uptown Atlanta tenant 26 Thai, which has been open in the development since 2016, has renewed its lease and is working on revamping its patio. Owner Niki Pattharakositkul also has 26 Thai locations in Brookhaven, at Battery Atlanta at Truist Park and in Midtown.

The 47-acre Uptown Atlanta, previously known as Lindbergh City Center, is currently undergoing redevelopment by Rubenstein Partners, along with design firm ASD|SKY and Gensler. The first phase includes construction to revitalize Main Street, set to be completed this spring.

Eventually, Uptown will have nearly 1-million-square-feet of office space and 120,000-square-feet of retail and restaurant space, along with community gathering spaces. The project will be accessible to pedestrian trails including the Beltline and the South Fork Trail.

Rubenstein is also planning to incorporate art installations and events. Located along Piedmont Road, the Hambidge Center’s 12,000-square-foot Cross Pollination Art Lab, offers space for art galleries, studios and performance spaces.

A representative for Uptown Atlanta did not immediately respond to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for which current food and beverage tenants, including nightclub Tongue and Groove, will be staying on after the redevelopment.

Taco Mac closed its Lindbergh City Center location in 2021 after 15 years.

