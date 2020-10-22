A classic gets a welcome lift at new Atlanta Asian fusion spot

The spaghetti and meatballs at chef Guy Wong’s latest restaurant, which offers Asian fusion cuisine, is an excellent example of a dish that’s elevated thanks to multicultural cooking techniques.

In this version, the spaghetti resembles freshly made ramen noodles, a little thicker and eggier than the typical Italian noodle. The meatballs, broken up in the delivery version of the dish, are rich and spicy, taking things to an almost decadent level. Piquant, acidic tomato sauce marries together the noodles and meat, exactly the way spaghetti and meatballs should be.