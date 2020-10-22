X

A classic gets a welcome lift at new Atlanta Asian fusion spot

You can get an Asian fusion version of spaghetti and meatballs at Ruby Chow's. Henri Hollis for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News | 39 minutes ago
By Henri.hollis@ajc.comHenri Hollis - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dish of the Week: Spaghetti and meatballs from Ruby Chow’s

Rarely does spaghetti and meatballs surprise you — unless you’re ordering it from Ruby Chow’s.

The spaghetti and meatballs at chef Guy Wong’s latest restaurant, which offers Asian fusion cuisine, is an excellent example of a dish that’s elevated thanks to multicultural cooking techniques.

In this version, the spaghetti resembles freshly made ramen noodles, a little thicker and eggier than the typical Italian noodle. The meatballs, broken up in the delivery version of the dish, are rich and spicy, taking things to an almost decadent level. Piquant, acidic tomato sauce marries together the noodles and meat, exactly the way spaghetti and meatballs should be.

In its best iterations, fusion cuisine can reawaken an appreciation for familiar dishes. Ruby Chow’s brings a bit of excitement to spaghetti and meatballs, and that’s impressive.

Ruby Chow’s. 620 Glen Iris Drive, Atlanta. 404-585-7829, rubychows.com.

ExploreMore Intown Atlanta restaurant news
ExploreMore of Atlanta's best dishes

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Authors

Henri Hollis

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.