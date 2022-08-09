14 new places to have dessert in metro Atlanta

Casa Robles. Have some sweets with your tapas at Casa Robles, with desserts like Pina Colada Cake and Maiz En Texturas, a sweet corn cake with corn sauce, caramel popcorn and corn ice cream.

45 Oak St., Roswell. 678-226-9600, casaroblesroswell.com.

El Valle. Get Mexican-influenced sweets along with your dinner at El Valle in Midtown, including Horchata Panna Cotta served with hibiscus syrup and Deconstructed Mexican S’mores with churro puffs, housemade marshmallows and chocolate mousse.

800 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta. 678-974-5356, valleatl.com.

Highland Dreamery. You’ll find several flavors of handmade rolled ice cream, plus floats, bubble tea and coffee drinks at this new spot across from Piedmont Park.

985 Monroe Drive NE, Atlanta. 404-228-8107, highlanddreamery.com.

Howdy ATL. Stop by on your way to or from Zoo Atlanta for a Rosie Rhino Cookie dotted with chocolate chips, walnuts, coconut and pretzels or a Howdy Bar made with graham cracker crust, chocolate chips, coconut and walnuts, as well as several other baked goods.

753 Cherokee Ave. SE, Atlanta. howdyatl.com.

Mochinut. The first Georgia location of the dessert shop opened this year in the Chattahoochee Food Works food hall, with several more metro Atlanta locations set to open soon. Mochinut’s specialty is a doughnut made by fusing Japanese rice cakes with American-style yeast doughnuts.

1235 Chattahoochee Ave., Atlanta. mochinut.com.

Paige’s Pastries and Bistro. The popular Paige’s Pastries food truck has gone brick-and-mortar in Austell, offering up desserts like peach cobbler poundcake and cheesecake alongside its menu’s savory dishes.

2523 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Austell. 404-200-5919, paigespastriesatl.com.

Pala. The star of the show here is the homemade gelato in flavors including pistachio, but don’t sleep on the Italian pastries like cannoli and sfogliatella.

1264 West Paces Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-941-9306, palabakery.com.

SabaRaba’s. This new spot housed in a shipping container has baklava and malabi, a vegan and gluten-free custard flavored with rose water and topped with slivered almonds.

5920 Roswell Road, Atlanta. 404-904-3881, eatsabarabas.com.

Suga’s Cheese Shoppe and Cafe. Find sweets with a twist with pimento cheesecake and cinnamon biscuits, both made with Suga’s pimento cheese.

4456 Marietta St., Powder Springs. 678-401-5401, sugascheeseshoppe.com.

Sweet Dreams, Tasty Treats. Stop by this new Decatur shop for rolled ice cream, ice cream tacos, cupcakes and cookies.

4919 Flat Shoals Pkwy, Decatur. 470-299-5027, sweetdreamstastytreats.com.

Sweets by MJB. Owner Mariah Jeneice Benoit (MJB) whips up a variety of cupcakes and frostings with fresh fruit, specialty cakes and pound cakes.

1334 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 678-597-8854, instagram.com/sweetsbymjb.

The Usual. Double down on your love of chocolate chip cookies with the Usual’s giant chocolate chip cookie topped with cookie dough ice cream. The dessert menu also includes panna cotta and blueberry rhubarb crumble.

1777 Peachtree St. NW, Atlanta. 404-343-1541, theusualatl.com.