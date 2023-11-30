12 food and drink events to check out around metro Atlanta in December

6-8 p.m. Dec. 7. $125 per person. 270 Buckhead Ave., Atlanta. bellacucina.com, 678-539-8442.

Bask Bourbon Tasting

Spend the evening at Bask Steakhouse in Roswell for a guided bourbon tasting paired with light bites. The tasting will include four bourbon selections from Kentucky distillery Castle & Key with an array of light snacks to complement the bourbon. Tickets are $65 per guest and reservations can be made online.

5-6 p.m. Dec. 6. $65. 1570 Holcomb Bridge Road, Roswell. 770-693-1024, basksteak.com/happenings/.

Dessert Wars National Championship

For those looking to satiate their sweet tooth, the Dessert Wars are coming to the Cobb Galleria Centre where 48 dessert vendors from around the country will compete to win the title of the Judge’s Champion. Attendees will have the chance to sample a variety of desserts, including ice cream, cookies and cakes, and vote for their favorite vendor to win the People’s Choice Award.

Tickets can be purchased online with options of a VIP ticket that includes early admission and 50 dessert samples or a general admission ticket that includes 30 samples.

3-7 p.m. Dec. 2. $80 for VIP, $60 for general admission. 2 Galleria Parkway SE, Atlanta. dessert-wars.com.

Feast of the Seven Fishes

Every Sunday in December, Italian restaurant Double Zero will offer a festive menu in honor of the Feast of the Seven Fishes, an Italian American Christmas Eve celebration where dishes of fish and seafood are served. Guests can either select the full feast for $150 per person, or choose individual dishes to add to the regular menu. Featured menu items include gamberi con limone, arancini di granchio, insalata di calamari and whole branzino. Reservations can be made online at OpenTable.

5-9 p.m. Dec. 3, 10, 17 and 24. 1577 N. Decatur Road, Atlanta. 404-991-3666, doublezeroatl.com.

German Christkindl Market

Experience German festivities in Atlanta at this free Christmas market in Buckhead Village. Shop for handmade items while enjoying German treats like mulled wine, hot chocolate, cider, pretzels, schnitzel and brats. The market is open now through Sunday, Dec. 24, and there will be pictures with Santa on some weekends.

11 a.m.-9 p.m. Friday-Sunday and 3-8 p.m. Monday-Thursday. 290 East Paces Ferry Road NE, Atlanta. christkindlmarket.org, chrisgaevent@mailbox.org.

Hampton + Hudson’s brunch with Santa

Snap a photo with Santa on the Hampton + Hudson patio from 1-2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 10, then enjoy a hot chocolate bar complete with marshmallows, whipped cream, peppermint candy and sprinkles. For those 21 and older, sip on an adult hot chocolate with rumchata, hot chocolate and whipped cream, or try The Loopy Snoopy with rum, hot cider, holiday spice and whipped cream. In addition to festive drinks, the restaurant will serve brunch items like pancakes, biscuits and gravy and a plate of baked cookies.

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 10. 299 N. Highland Ave. NE. 404-948-2123, hamptonandhudson.com.

Hop City Beer holiday wine tasting

Head to Hop City’s West End location on Dec. 5 or the Krog District location on Dec. 14 to sample 16 wines while enjoying heavy hors d’oeuvres at this beer and wine shop.

6-8 p.m. Dec. 5 and 14. $40 per person. Multiple locations. 404-350-9998, hopcitybeer.com.

Introduction to Amaro 101

Learn all about the culture of amaro, an Italian liqueur, during this 80-minute class at Bellina Alimentari. During the class, guests will taste eight different amari while learning about the history and flavors. The class includes focaccia, butter and an amaro-based cocktail. Tickets are $45 with a limited number of seats remaining.

5:30-6:50 p.m. Dec. 20. $45 per person. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. 800-123-1234, mercatodibellina.com.

Marcus & Friends

Head to the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood for a holiday-themed Marcus & Friends block party at Marcus Bar & Grille. On Sunday, Dec. 10, enjoy specialty cocktails, hot chocolate, a cider bar and barbecue with celebrity chef Marcus Samuelsson. Don’t forget to bring a kids winter coat to donate to Atlanta Mission, a nonprofit that serves Atlanta’s homeless population.

4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 10. 525 Edgewood Ave. SE, Atlanta. 470-890-1700, instagram.com/marcusbarandgrille.

Mariah Carey holiday drag brunch

Get in the holiday spirit with a Mariah Carey-inspired drag brunch at City Winery. Catch performances by Willow Pill, winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Nicole Paige Brooks, Brigitte Bidet and more. Tickets for the performance are available online for people 21 and older. Brunch is not included in the ticket price.

1 p.m. Dec. 3. $25-$30, brunch not included. 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com.

Punk Foodie at Ponce

Ponce City Market’s Punk Foodie at Ponce is kicking off a series of guest chef events on Monday, Dec. 4. Parnass Savang, executive chef and co-owner of Talat Market, and Corban Irby, chef and owner of Ok Yaki, will each create one dish. Savang will serve khao kha mu, or five-spiced pork over rice, and Irby will serve mentaiko pasta, a dish of spaghetti coated with brined spicy cod roe. The event has limited supplies, so order ahead online to reserve a dish.

5-8:30 p.m. Dec. 4. 675 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE. 404-981-3458, instagram.com/punkfoodieatponce.

Wine tasting with Saint Germain Bakery

Head to The Veranda in Buckhead Village for a four-course winter wine tasting paired with desserts. Led by Saint Germain Bakery founder Mathieu Jourdan-Gassin, tickets are $65 per person and can be purchased online.

6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 17. 217 Buckhead Ave. NE, Atlanta. 770-952-4161, stgermainatl.com.

Holiday pop-up bars

A slew of bars and restaurants around Atlanta transform into winter wonderlands and festive retreats for the month of December, like Hamp & Harry’s Grinch-themed pop-up, Live! at the Battery’s Tinsel Tavern and Pachengo’s Feliz Navidad pop-up. Find the full list here.

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.