Janet Jackson will return to Atlanta this summer for tour with Nelly

Fans will have another chance to be reunite with Janet Jackson.

The Grammy-winning superstar announced the extension of her popular Together Again tour, which started last year and featured Atlanta rapper Ludacris. It became the highest-selling tour of her career as she performed across 36 cities, including an Atlanta stop last spring. In case you forgot, her trek in Atlanta last year wasn’t without drama: Because the Hawks extended their playoff run, the second night of her State Farm Arena show was pushed to the same day as the first night of Taylor Swift’s Eras concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The pop legend also headlined last year’s One MusicFest in Piedmont Park.

This time, Jackson will bring Nelly along for 35-date tour this summer. She’ll stop in Atlanta on July 21.