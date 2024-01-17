Janet Jackson will return to Atlanta this summer for tour with Nelly

Fans will have another chance to be reunite with Janet Jackson.
The Grammy-winning superstar announced the extension of her popular Together Again tour, which started last year and featured Atlanta rapper Ludacris. It became the highest-selling tour of her career as she performed across 36 cities, including an Atlanta stop last spring. In case you forgot, her trek in Atlanta last year wasn’t without drama: Because the Hawks extended their playoff run, the second night of her State Farm Arena show was pushed to the same day as the first night of Taylor Swift’s Eras concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The pop legend also headlined last year’s One MusicFest in Piedmont Park.
This time, Jackson will bring Nelly along for 35-date tour this summer. She’ll stop in Atlanta on July 21.
Presale tickets for the show are available now via ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the general public will be available on Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, meet and greets, pre-show VIP lounge, collectible VIP concert tickets and more. For more information, visit VIPnation.com.
The new leg of the tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50th year in show business, including her classic albums like “Rhythm Nation,” “Janet,” and “The Velvet Rope.” It starts in Palm Desert, California, in June and ends in Phoenix, Arizona, in July.
TOGETHER AGAIN 2024 TOUR DATES:
June 4 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena
June 6 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
June 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum
June 9 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center
June 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
June 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
June 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
June 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
June 18 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
June 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center
June 21 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
June 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center
June 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
June 25 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
June 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
June 28 - Boston, MA - TD Garden
June 29 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre
July 2 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
July 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena
July 5 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
July 6 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
July 9 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
July 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
July 12 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena
July 13 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena
July 14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
July 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
July 18 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre
July 20 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center
July 21- Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena
July 23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
July 25 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
July 26 - Oklahoma City, OK- Paycom Center
July 27 - Austin, TX - Moody Center
July 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
