Janet Jackson will return to Atlanta this summer for tour with Nelly

The pop star has extended her Together Again tour.
FILE - In this July 8, 2018 photo, Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans.

Credit: Amy Harris

Credit: Amy Harris

FILE - In this July 8, 2018 photo, Janet Jackson performs at the 2018 Essence Festival in New Orleans. Jackson will join Def Leppard, Stevie Nicks, Radiohead, the Cure, Roxy Music and the Zombies as new members of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. The 34th induction ceremony will take place on March 29 at Barclays Center in New York. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
16 minutes ago

Fans will have another chance to be reunite with Janet Jackson.

The Grammy-winning superstar announced the extension of her popular Together Again tour, which started last year and featured Atlanta rapper Ludacris. It became the highest-selling tour of her career as she performed across 36 cities, including an Atlanta stop last spring. In case you forgot, her trek in Atlanta last year wasn’t without drama: Because the Hawks extended their playoff run, the second night of her State Farm Arena show was pushed to the same day as the first night of Taylor Swift’s Eras concert at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The pop legend also headlined last year’s One MusicFest in Piedmont Park.

This time, Jackson will bring Nelly along for 35-date tour this summer. She’ll stop in Atlanta on July 21.

Presale tickets for the show are available now via ticketmaster.com. Tickets for the general public will be available on Friday, Jan. 19, at 10 a.m. Fans can also purchase VIP packages, which may include premium tickets, meet and greets, pre-show VIP lounge, collectible VIP concert tickets and more. For more information, visit VIPnation.com.

The new leg of the tour will celebrate Jackson’s 50th year in show business, including her classic albums like “Rhythm Nation,” “Janet,” and “The Velvet Rope.” It starts in Palm Desert, California, in June and ends in Phoenix, Arizona, in July.

TOGETHER AGAIN 2024 TOUR DATES:

June 4 - Palm Desert, CA - Acrisure Arena

June 6 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

June 8 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum

June 9 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

June 11 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

June 12 - San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

June 14 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

June 16 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

June 18 - Saint Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

June 19 - Chicago, IL - United Center

June 21 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

June 22 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center

June 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Gainbridge Fieldhouse

June 25 - Cleveland, OH - Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

June 26 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

June 28 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

June 29 - Hartford, CT - The XFINITY Theatre

July 2 - Detroit, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

July 3 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

July 5 - Buffalo, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

July 6 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

July 9 - Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

July 10 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

July 12 - Washington, DC - Capital One Arena

July 13 - Baltimore, MD - CFG Bank Arena

July 14 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

July 16 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

July 18 - West Palm Beach, FL - iThink Financial Amphitheatre

July 20 - Orlando, FL - Kia Center

July 21- Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

July 23 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

July 25 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

July 26 - Oklahoma City, OK- Paycom Center

July 27 - Austin, TX - Moody Center

July 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is an award-winning music and culture journalist whose work has been featured in Pitchfork, NPR Music, Teen Vogue and more. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture, and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic.

