X

Going downtown Friday? Don’t expect a swift journey

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Things to Do
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
20 minutes ago
You will, however, be surrounded by Swifties. And Janet Jackson fans.

The Hawks won game six. That moved Janet Jackson’s Thursday show to Friday. And that means her second night at State Farm Arena happens as Taylor Swift fans descend on nearby Mercedes-Benz Stadium for the first of three weekend shows.

ExploreHawks v. Celtics

It’s going to get crowded in downtown Atlanta, and don’t expect to find a parking space anywhere near where you’re going. All the spaces sold in advance for the Taylor Swift show are gone, and that won’t leave a lot for other travelers. As always, MARTA is your best bet for getting into and around the area.

And it isn’t just a logistical puzzle for fans. Jackson’s road crew will have to erect the stage and lighting for Wednesday’s State Farm Arena concert, dismantle it for the Hawks’ game six playoff game Thursday then rebuild it all again for Friday night’s concert.

ExploreHawks win forces date change for Janet Jackson concert

And if you were planning to attend Thursday night’s concert, you’ll either have to change your plans to Friday or get a refund at point of purchase. Limited tickets remain at Ticketmaster.com.

ExploreWhat to do if you can't attend rescheduled Janet Jackson show

As for Jackson’s concert, doors will open Friday at 6:30 and the concert is set to start at 7:45 p.m. with opener Ludacris. For all of the Swift concerts, the doors will open at 4:30 p.m.

If you’re headed to the Hawks game Thursday night, doors open at 7:30 p.m. with game time set for 8:30 p.m. For the latest info on tickets, go to Hawks.com/playoffs.

All three of the Swift concerts are sold out. The pop superstar will bring her Eras tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday through Sunday, but her fans the Swifties will start arriving even before their idol. Mercedes-Benz Stadium expects around 180,000 fans will attend the three shows this weekend. It’s the first time anyone has sold out three consecutive nights at the stadium, and only Swift and Beyonce have sold out two in a row, both in 2019.

Expect the Swifties to start arriving early, though, even as Hawks fans head to State Farm Arena for game six. On Thursday, April 27, Taylor Swift merchandise goes on sale at International Plaza outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., but fans will not be allowed on site before 6 a.m. Beginning Friday, April 28, the outside merch location will open at noon and will continue selling Swift stuff after the show each day through Sunday.

You’ll find more details about the shows and the game at mercedesbenzstadium.com and statefarmarena.com, including what you can and cannot bring to the venues.

As for the Hawks, if they win Thursday night, the series returns to Boston. The other option? Heartbroken Hawks fans, but easier downtown navigation.

About the Author

Shane Harrison is the Arts & Entertainment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ajc.com. He has been with the AJC since 1990.

Editors' Picks

Credit: File photo

The Jolt: Top Trump lawyer never saw proof of Dominion fraud claims 3h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

As Marcell Ozuna tries to find his old self, the Braves are sticking with him
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia inmate admits to stealing millions by impersonating famous billionaire
18h ago

Credit: AP

Trae Young saves Hawks, stuns Celtics by ‘owning the moment’
9h ago

Credit: AP

Trae Young saves Hawks, stuns Celtics by ‘owning the moment’
9h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Braves’ Orlando Arcia has ambitious goal for when he hopes to return
15h ago
The Latest

Robeson Award winner Pearl Cleage reflects on Maynard Jackson, new work
16m ago
Janet Jackson concert Atlanta: What if you have tickets but can’t attend on Friday?
1h ago
Taylor Swift takes over downtown Atlanta
21h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

From AJC archives: A reporter’s encounter with the timeless Harry Belafonte
Orange Crush returned to Tybee Island with unprecedented force
Concerns persist as Gwinnett board debates sex ed decision
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top