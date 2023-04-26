Going downtown Friday? Don’t expect a swift journey

If you’re headed to the Hawks game Thursday night, doors open at 7:30 p.m. with game time set for 8:30 p.m. For the latest info on tickets, go to Hawks.com/playoffs.

All three of the Swift concerts are sold out. The pop superstar will bring her Eras tour to Mercedes-Benz Stadium Friday through Sunday, but her fans the Swifties will start arriving even before their idol. Mercedes-Benz Stadium expects around 180,000 fans will attend the three shows this weekend. It’s the first time anyone has sold out three consecutive nights at the stadium, and only Swift and Beyonce have sold out two in a row, both in 2019.

Expect the Swifties to start arriving early, though, even as Hawks fans head to State Farm Arena for game six. On Thursday, April 27, Taylor Swift merchandise goes on sale at International Plaza outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium from 10 a.m.-6 p.m., but fans will not be allowed on site before 6 a.m. Beginning Friday, April 28, the outside merch location will open at noon and will continue selling Swift stuff after the show each day through Sunday.

You’ll find more details about the shows and the game at mercedesbenzstadium.com and statefarmarena.com, including what you can and cannot bring to the venues.

As for the Hawks, if they win Thursday night, the series returns to Boston. The other option? Heartbroken Hawks fans, but easier downtown navigation.