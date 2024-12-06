K-pop dominates the top songs in Atlanta, Spotify Wrapped says

K-pop continues to rule the world, especially in Atlanta.
On Wednesday, Spotify dropped it’s highly-anticipated list―dubbed Spotify Wrapped — representing the most-streamed artists and songs of the year. The streaming giant also offers a personalized feature for users to see which music they couldn’t stop listening in 2024. There’s also a city and country breakdown.
In Atlanta, K-pop powered the list, taking two of the top 5 streamed songs in the city. That’s thanks to South Korean singer and BTS member Jimin, according to Spotify data. His song “Who” took Atlanta’s top spot, followed by Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” another Jimin song “Like Crazy” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”
While Richman, Lamar and Carpenter also topped the songs list for other cities in the country, Atlanta has more K-pop songs on its list compared to others. For example, southern cities like Houston and New Orleans included “Espresso,” “Million Dollar Baby” and “Not Like Us,” along with the hits “Good Luck, Babe!” (Chappell Roan), “A Bar Song” (Shaboozey), “Birds of a Feather” (Billie Eilish) and “I Had Some Help” (Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen).
Atlanta’s list is indicative of the growing rise of K-pop culture in the city, which includes dance groups, stores and social media pages dedicated to the genre. State Farm Arena booked its first K-pop act, TWICE in February 2022. Since then, the venue has booked over a dozen acts.
“It went from something that we were just trying and dipping our toes in,” said Trey Feazell, executive vice president of arena programming for State Farm Arena, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year. “It’s an incredible experience. The fandom that follows the K-pop artists is really unbelievable. They show up really, really early to the venue.”
