K-pop dominates the top songs in Atlanta, Spotify Wrapped says

While Richman, Lamar and Carpenter also topped the songs list for other cities in the country, Atlanta has more K-pop songs on its list compared to others. For example, southern cities like Houston and New Orleans included “Espresso,” “Million Dollar Baby” and “Not Like Us,” along with the hits “Good Luck, Babe!” (Chappell Roan), “A Bar Song” (Shaboozey), “Birds of a Feather” (Billie Eilish) and “I Had Some Help” (Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen).

Atlanta’s list is indicative of the growing rise of K-pop culture in the city, which includes dance groups, stores and social media pages dedicated to the genre. State Farm Arena booked its first K-pop act, TWICE in February 2022. Since then, the venue has booked over a dozen acts.

“It went from something that we were just trying and dipping our toes in,” said Trey Feazell, executive vice president of arena programming for State Farm Arena, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year. “It’s an incredible experience. The fandom that follows the K-pop artists is really unbelievable. They show up really, really early to the venue.”