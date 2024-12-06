Breaking: Man who hit, killed Cobb teenager convicted of 2 misdemeanors
Arts and Culture
Arts and Culture

K-pop dominates the top songs in Atlanta, Spotify Wrapped says

The annual list dropped Wednesday.
Wearing a white rabbit hat, Brittani Thomas, of North Carolina, and Lily Guffey, of Mississippi, wearing a puppy hat, line up outside of State Farm Arena before the K-pop band Stray Kids concert, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Atlanta. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Wearing a white rabbit hat, Brittani Thomas, of North Carolina, and Lily Guffey, of Mississippi, wearing a puppy hat, line up outside of State Farm Arena before the K-pop band Stray Kids concert, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in Atlanta. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By
1 hour ago

K-pop continues to rule the world, especially in Atlanta.

On Wednesday, Spotify dropped it’s highly-anticipated list―dubbed Spotify Wrapped — representing the most-streamed artists and songs of the year. The streaming giant also offers a personalized feature for users to see which music they couldn’t stop listening in 2024. There’s also a city and country breakdown.

In Atlanta, K-pop powered the list, taking two of the top 5 streamed songs in the city. That’s thanks to South Korean singer and BTS member Jimin, according to Spotify data. His song “Who” took Atlanta’s top spot, followed by Tommy Richman’s “Million Dollar Baby,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us,” another Jimin song “Like Crazy” and Sabrina Carpenter’s “Espresso.”

While Richman, Lamar and Carpenter also topped the songs list for other cities in the country, Atlanta has more K-pop songs on its list compared to others. For example, southern cities like Houston and New Orleans included “Espresso,” “Million Dollar Baby” and “Not Like Us,” along with the hits “Good Luck, Babe!” (Chappell Roan), “A Bar Song” (Shaboozey), “Birds of a Feather” (Billie Eilish) and “I Had Some Help” (Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen).

Atlanta’s list is indicative of the growing rise of K-pop culture in the city, which includes dance groups, stores and social media pages dedicated to the genre. State Farm Arena booked its first K-pop act, TWICE in February 2022. Since then, the venue has booked over a dozen acts.

“It went from something that we were just trying and dipping our toes in,” said Trey Feazell, executive vice president of arena programming for State Farm Arena, in an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution last year. “It’s an incredible experience. The fandom that follows the K-pop artists is really unbelievable. They show up really, really early to the venue.”

Related
Placeholder Image

Credit: AJC photo collage

Here are the best albums by Georgia artists in 2024, ranked

About the Author

Follow DeAsia Sutgrey on twitter

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Spotify Wrapped 2024 is here, and Taylor Swift is once again the platform's most-streamed...
Placeholder Image

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Kendrick Lamar tops Apple Music's 2024 song chart and women make history
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ryan Fleisher; Ronald R. Williams III

Kendrick Lamar and SZA will come to Atlanta for stadium tour next year
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Kendrick Lamar and SZA announce 2025 North American stadium tour
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Getty Images

Quavo teams with Teddy Swims and Luke Bryan for new Georgia anthem
New opera center receives funding and name; orchestra agrees to new contract
New light-centric art installation opens in Woodruff Park
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Timeline: What to know about Druid Hills High School
Out-of-state travel for abortions increases among Georgia women
Weekend Predictions: Georgia becomes SEC champ, Falcons lose in Minnesota