ONE Musicfest drawing crowds to its debut at Piedmont Park

This year’s performers include such as iconic acts and hot performers as Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Megan Thee Stallion, Brent Faiyaz, Bryson Tiller, Kodak Black, Coi Leray, The-Dream and Big Daddy Kane.

The annual festival, which launched in 2010, was previously held at Central Park and reached more than 45,000 attendees last year. The festival’s growing popularity sparked the move to the larger park.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has a team of reporters and photographers at the event, and we’ll be providing updates throughout the day.

- DeAsia Page

Credit: Leon Stafford Credit: Leon Stafford

Coco Jones

The crowd for Coco Jones, who just took the stage, is the biggest of the day. Excitement is high, even while waiting for acts to begin, with the crowd enjoying the extra space of the park.

Reka Reek is the owner of Kroonz Wear, a clothing store located in Ponce City Market. Kroonz Wear specializes in custom-made hats designed to make customers feel regal. This is the company’s sixth year being a vendor at ONE Musicfest. The store has regularly served as a vendor at festivals throughout the city. She said ONE Musicfest is her favorite.

Credit: DeAsia Sutgrey Credit: DeAsia Sutgrey

“The entertainment is always top-tier. You know you’re going to get the best of the best ... so far the traction here has been good. There’s more space. In the past years, we’ve been kind of been ducked off, but it’s better now.”

- DeAsia Page

Credit: Leon Stafford Credit: Leon Stafford

Big Daddy Kane

One of the OG’s of hip-hop, Big Daddy Kane, took the stage and showed the younguns how to rap, running through hits “Warm It Up, Kane,” “Smooth Operator,” a tribute to the late Biz Markie on “Nobody Beats the Biz.”

He also laughed at himself as he sweated in a powder blue Louis Vuitton outfit in Altanta’s late October heat.

“I made a terrible wardrobe decision,” he laughed. “It’s hot as fish grease out here. I’m hot and I’m tired.”

- Leon Stafford

Danielle Ponder helps get the music going

Kani Maddox, from the Eastern Shore of Maryland, fanned herself while standing in the shade. This is her first time attending ONE MusicFest.

“I’ve never been to a festival before, and I didn’t know how it works so I was just curious to come, and the lineup looked cool,” Maddox, 22, said. “I’m just really excited to see Janet.”

Credit: Leon Stafford Credit: Leon Stafford

Singer Danielle Ponder thanked the early ONE Musicfest fans for coming to hear her. She said she’s 41 and she wants to blow up. “And I’m not going to TikTok my way to that,” she said, eliciting a laugh from the crowd.

-DeAsia Page and Leon Stafford

What everyone and their momma’s been asking for is FINALLY here 🤩 Get ready for a STAR-STUDDED weekend at the BIGGEST... Posted by ONE Musicfest on Friday, October 27, 2023

Let the festival begin

Gates opened around 12:53, roughly an hour after they were expected to open.

Most of the fans appeared to be in good humor, however, with the weather sunny and nice.

Credit: Leon Stafford Credit: Leon Stafford

A roar went up through the crowd around 12:45 p.m. as word spread that fans were finally going to be let in. That was good news — and a good move as the line kept growing.

The festival began at 1 p.m. with an ATL DJ collective at the Sprite Hip-Hop 50 Stage that featured legendary Atlanta tastemakers DJ Toomp, DJ Jelly and DJ Smurf aka Mr. Collipark.

-DeAsia Page and Leon Stafford