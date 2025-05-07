Each summer, my family spends a couple of weeks on an island in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. On the island, there’s a fisherman’s co-op that sells the morning’s catch each day, so most nights we cook ultra-fresh fish for dinner. While a simple pan-fry or grilling method satisfies the first few meals, we’re usually looking to mix things up with more creative recipes as the trip goes on.
One recipe that’s always in the rotation is Yewande Komolafe’s coconut fish and tomato bake from The New York Times. It comes together relatively quickly and has a bold flavor that pairs well with just about any white fish, even when you’re back at home and enjoying fish from the local grocery store. But adapting it for a weeknight meal means more than swapping the daily catch for fish department fillets. There’s also Komolafe’s relatively long ingredient list and 30 minutes of marinating time to contend with.
To adapt it to a 5:30 Challenge recipe, I’ve kept the coconut milk and tomatoes, but swapped all of the aromatics for spicy green curry paste. (I like to use 2 tablespoons in the recipe, but you can always add more if you want even more heat.) Using thin fish fillets, like tilapia, means you can cook the fish right away without adding marinating time to your prep work. Serve the fish on top of a big mound of white rice; you’ll want it there to soak up every bit of the rich, spicy sauce.
Spicy Coconut and Tomato Tilapia
- 3/4 cup coconut milk
- 2 tablespoons green curry paste, plus more to taste
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 limes, divided
- 1 1/2 pounds tilapia or other thin white fish fillets, thawed if frozen
- 2 pints cherry tomatoes
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
- On the side: Steamed white rice
- Heat the oven to 425 degrees with one rack in the middle and one rack closest to the heating element.
- In a large bowl, whisk together the coconut milk, curry paste and salt. Zest and juice one of the limes into the mixture. Taste the sauce. It should be salty and spicy. Whisk in additional curry paste if desired.
- Add the fish to the sauce and turn to coat. Transfer the fish and all of the sauce to a rimmed sheet pan. Scatter the tomatoes around the fish. Drizzle the oil over the tomatoes and fish.
- Transfer to the oven’s middle rack and cook until the top of the fish is opaque, but the center of the fish is not cooked through, 7 to 12 minutes.
- Remove sheet pan from the oven and adjust the oven to broil. Let heat for 5 minutes.
- Return the sheet pan to the oven on the rack closest to the heating element. Broil until the fish flakes and the tomatoes have charred and burst, 3 to 5 minutes. While the fish broils, slice the remaining lime into wedges.
- Serve immediately with lime wedges and rice on the side.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 373 calories (percent of calories from fat, 50), 37 grams protein, 13 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams total sugars, 4 grams fiber, 22 grams total fat (11 grams saturated), 85 milligrams cholesterol, 456 milligrams sodium.
