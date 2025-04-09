Easy curry-inspired baked potatoes get a burst of Indian flavor

While baked potatoes can form the base of an easy dinner, they’re not exactly a quick dish. After all, baking russets in the oven takes the better part of an hour. Swap the oven for the microwave, though, and you can get “baked” potatoes on the table in less than 30 minutes.
But potatoes on their own do not make a full meal. For that, you’ll need to load up the toppings. Russet potatoes are a blank canvas for flavor, so you can top them with just about anything. This recipe takes inspiration from the simple Indian curry aloo gobi made from potatoes and cauliflower.
The cauliflower component comes together while microwaving the potatoes. Brown a skillet’s worth of cauliflower florets (buy them pre-cut to save more time) before adding tomato paste and garam masala. Once the mixture is aromatic, add a bit of water and cover with a lid to steam the florets to tenderness. A small knob of butter rounds out the sharpness of the spice and tomatoes. Generously mound the cauliflower curry atop the potatoes before finishing with a final flurry of fresh cilantro.
Aloo Gobi-Style Baked Potatoes
- 4 (9- to 10-ounce) russet potatoes, scrubbed
- 4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided
- Kosher salt
- Freshly ground black pepper
- 5 heaping cups cauliflower florets (about 1 pound)
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 1 tablespoon garam masala
- 1/2 cup water
- 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
- 1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves
- Prick the potatoes all over with a fork. Use a brush to coat the potatoes with olive oil, using 1 tablespoon total, then season the skin lightly with salt and pepper. Place on a microwave-safe plate. Microwave on high power for 7 minutes. Flip potatoes, then continue to microwave on high until the potatoes are easily pierced with a fork, 7 to 10 more minutes.
- While the potatoes cook, heat the remaining 3 tablespoons olive oil in a large skillet over medium-high heat. When the oil is shimmering, add the cauliflower and a large pinch of salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until browned, about 5 minutes. Add the tomato paste and garam masala. Continue to cook, stirring constantly, until aromatic, about 1 minute. Add the water, cover the skillet, reduce the heat to medium and cook until the cauliflower is tender, 7 to 10 minutes. Remove the lid and stir in the butter until melted, then remove from the heat. Season to taste with salt and pepper.
- Cut open the potatoes and fluff the interior. Season lightly with salt, then top with the hot cauliflower mixture and cilantro. Serve immediately.
Serves 4.
Per serving (using 1 teaspoon kosher salt): 378 calories (percent of calories from fat, 45), 7 grams protein, 47 grams carbohydrates, 5 grams total sugars, 6 grams fiber, 20 grams total fat (6 grams saturated fat), 15 milligrams cholesterol, 332 milligrams sodium.
