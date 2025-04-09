Easy curry-inspired baked potatoes get a burst of Indian flavor

While baked potatoes can form the base of an easy dinner, they’re not exactly a quick dish. After all, baking russets in the oven takes the better part of an hour. Swap the oven for the microwave, though, and you can get “baked” potatoes on the table in less than 30 minutes.

But potatoes on their own do not make a full meal. For that, you’ll need to load up the toppings. Russet potatoes are a blank canvas for flavor, so you can top them with just about anything. This recipe takes inspiration from the simple Indian curry aloo gobi made from potatoes and cauliflower.

The cauliflower component comes together while microwaving the potatoes. Brown a skillet’s worth of cauliflower florets (buy them pre-cut to save more time) before adding tomato paste and garam masala. Once the mixture is aromatic, add a bit of water and cover with a lid to steam the florets to tenderness. A small knob of butter rounds out the sharpness of the spice and tomatoes. Generously mound the cauliflower curry atop the potatoes before finishing with a final flurry of fresh cilantro.