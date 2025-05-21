Creamy pasta sauces can be tricky to pull off. If made entirely with cream, they are heavy, and the rich dairy overpowers any other flavors in the mix. Lower fat dairy is prone to curdling and clumping over heat, and the fix — making a roux before adding the dairy — can result in a grainy sauce. For these reasons, I had avoided making creamy pasta sauce at home, preferring to leave such dishes to restaurants.

But then I came across an ingredient idea in Caroline Chambers’ Substack newsletter, What to Cook When You Don’t Feel Like Cooking — Boursin cheese. She combines the soft and flavor-packed rounds with pasta cooking water to create a creamy sauce that complements, rather than overpowers, the pasta and any other mix-ins.

Her method of combining cooked pasta and vegetables with the sauce ingredients all in one pot was nice and simple but made it hard to get the sauce fully smooth. Instead, I prefer to cook the pasta and vegetables (in this case, chopped asparagus), drain them, and then build the sauce separately before adding the pasta back into the pot. You can still use just one pot, but by first whisking together the cheese and pasta water, you can ensure the sauce is creamy before finishing the dish.