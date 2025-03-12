Pasta with prepared pesto (or “green sauce” as my children call it) is in the weekly meal rotation at my house. But occasionally I want to level things up with homemade pesto, and that’s where Dan Pashman’s cookbook, “Anything’s Pastable: 81 Inventive Pasta Recipes for Saucy People” (HarperCollins, $35), comes in.

Pashman is a food enthusiast, award-winning podcaster and the inventor of the curlicue-like pasta shape cascatelli. He teamed up with several of the country’s best recipe developers for his cookbook, which offers practical and highly unique recipes for cooks who, as he says, “are less concerned with old traditions and more interested in new combinations.” Critically, for those of us needing simple weeknight recipes, the book includes accurate cooking time estimates and plenty of recipes with short ingredient lists.

One of those is Pashman’s cascatelli with spicy broccoli rabe pesto. Instead of basil, the pesto is made from bitter broccoli rabe, which mellows out when blanched in boiling water, garlic and spicy Calabrian chile paste. When tossed with pasta (you can also use a different small curly shape if you can’t find cascatelli), the pesto is more complex than traditional, but with familiar brightness and herbal complexity. If I had one quibble, I’d prefer to make the pesto with some Parmesan cheese blended in, rather than sprinkled on top, but it’s great as written. Plus, the kids ate it.