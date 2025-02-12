As a kid, I was obsessed with Campbell’s condensed bean with bacon soup. I routinely ate it as a large snack before gymnastics practice, and to this day I think of it fondly as a quick, nourishing meal. Preparing this bean soup recipe takes a bit longer than heating up a can, but the increased effort results in a fresher flavor and a bright, herby topping.

Frozen mirepoix mix is the secret to getting the soup on the table in 30 minutes. The mix of chopped onions, carrots and celery forms the aromatic base of the soup, and it can go straight from freezer to pot without needing to thaw (or chop!). Before adding the mirepoix, brown a diced ham steak in olive oil to boost its sweetness. Once the mirepoix is softened, add a couple cloves of garlic for complexity. Because this mixture is packed with flavor, it’s fine to add water instead of broth with the beans. Add the liquid from the bean cans to thicken the soup.

As a final flourish, add a dollop of prepared pesto. Its bright, umami-rich flavor brings a depth to the soup that’s otherwise hard to achieve in such a short time frame. For best results, choose a pesto, such as Buitoni or Rana, from the refrigerated section of the grocery store. These tend to contain the fewest ingredients and the herbs still retain their bright green color.