Taco Tuesday is a common family dinner, but it’s not the only build-your-own meat-in-a-foldable-carb meal. Pita also makes a great starting point for an easy, interactive dinner.

These lamb-stuffed pitas get creaminess from store-bought hummus and crisp, salty crunch from an olive and cucumber salad. Picky eaters like my kids can mix and match their fillings (hummus and cucumbers is a popular combination).

Pick up a container of oil-marinated pitted olives from the antipasto bar at the grocery store. The olive marinade does double duty: first, as the dressing for the salad, and second, as the seasoning for the lamb. Let the salad marinate while you cook the lamb.