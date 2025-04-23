Taco Tuesday is a common family dinner, but it’s not the only build-your-own meat-in-a-foldable-carb meal. Pita also makes a great starting point for an easy, interactive dinner.
These lamb-stuffed pitas get creaminess from store-bought hummus and crisp, salty crunch from an olive and cucumber salad. Picky eaters like my kids can mix and match their fillings (hummus and cucumbers is a popular combination).
Pick up a container of oil-marinated pitted olives from the antipasto bar at the grocery store. The olive marinade does double duty: first, as the dressing for the salad, and second, as the seasoning for the lamb. Let the salad marinate while you cook the lamb.
The most effective way to brown ground meat is to think of it as a giant smashburger. Spread the meat in a thin single layer in your largest skillet before placing it over the heat. Let it cook until the bottom is crisp and browned before adding salt and the olive brine, then breaking it up into bite-size pieces. This method prevents the meat from simmering in its own juices, allowing it to brown thoroughly.
The last step is to warm the pitas. Toasting them under the broiler makes it possible to heat four at the same time, but you’ll want to keep a close eye on them to prevent burning. Bring everything to the table to let your family build their sandwiches as they like.
Crispy Lamb-Stuffed Pitas
- 1 cup oil-marinated pitted olives
- 4 Persian (mini seedless) cucumbers, diced
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt, plus more to taste
- 1 pound ground lamb
- 4 pitas
- 1 cup plain hummus
- Heat the broiler to high with a rack positioned closest to the heating element.
- Drain the olives, reserving the marinade and olives separately. Dice the olives and transfer to a medium bowl. Add the cucumbers and 1 tablespoon olive marinade to the diced olives. Mix well and season to taste with salt. Set aside.
- Place the lamb in a cold large skillet. Use your hands or a flexible metal spatula to press the lamb into a single even layer across the bottom of the skillet.
- Place the skillet over medium-high heat. Cook the lamb undisturbed until the juices pool on the top, evaporate and the lamb begins to fry and brown on the bottom, 10 to 12 minutes. Add 1/4 cup reserved olive marinade and 1/2 teaspoon salt. (Discard any remaining reserved marinade.) Use the spatula to break the meat apart into bite-size pieces. Cook, stirring frequently, until the meat is no longer pink, 3 to 5 minutes more. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
- Meanwhile, place the pitas directly on the oven rack and broil until toasted, about 1 minute per side. Slice in half.
- To serve family style, plate the lamb and olive-cucumber salad on platters. Place the hummus in a serving bowl. Let everyone build their sandwiches as desired. Serve immediately.
Serves 4.
Per serving: 682 calories (percent of calories from fat, 51), 29 grams protein, 55 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams total sugars, 5 grams fiber, 39 grams total fat (14 grams saturated), 83 milligrams cholesterol, 1,252 milligrams sodium.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Brandon Amato
Capture the unique flavor of Chicheria Mexican Kitchen’s guava margarita
Chicheria Mexican Kitchen's agave-flavored margarita recipe is easy to make at home.
Strawberry bread remains as tasty and nutritious since ’90s recipe makeover
A recipe makeover from 34 years ago leads to healthier, delicious strawberry bread using an egg substitute like Just Egg or aquafaba.
Featured
Credit: SPECIAL
Atlanta, DeKalb customers rack up millions in unpaid water and sewer bills
Dozens of water and sewer bills worth more than $500,000 are owed to both governments as they spend millions in system upgrades.
Atlanta faces $20M budget deficit, potential layoffs ahead
Howard Shook, chair of the Atlanta City Council’s Finance and Executive Committee, said city officials will be facing what he called a “no budget” instead of a “yes budget.”
Grindhouse replaces NFA Burger at Truist Park just weeks into baseball season
NFA Burger owner Billy Kramer shut down his slider stand at Truist Park just a few weeks into the Atlanta Braves' 2025 season.