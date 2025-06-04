Herby salsa verde is a quick, easy accompaniment to pork chops

Italian-style salsa verde is a punchy, briny herb sauce that pairs well with just about any protein you throw at it. And like most herb-based sauces such as pesto or chimichurri, you can be a bit fast and loose with measurements and ingredients. This fact makes salsa verde a great component of a 5:30 Challenge meal.

At its most basic, a salsa verde needs a green herb, a briny ingredient, an acid, garlic and olive oil. Parsley is the classic base (and what is called for in this recipe), but you can also add other fresh greenery, such as oregano and/or thyme, if its hanging around in your crisper drawer. For the briny component, choose anchovies or capers; either one brings salty umami. When it comes to an acidic ingredient, I lean toward using lemon over vinegar; its citric flavor is brighter and lighter, and adding the zest with the juice brings another flavor dimension to the sauce.

A food processor makes light work of assembly. Start with the garlic and anchovies, pulsing them to a fine chop. Add the parsley, pulse to chop, then run the processor to incorporate lemon juice and olive oil.