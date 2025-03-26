Hearty chopped salads make quick, healthy meals, but they’re not always the easiest to modify for a 5:30 Challenge recipe. A classic Cobb salad or deli-style chef’s salad contains several, if not up to a dozen, ingredients, each providing a different texture or flavor. To make a five-ingredient chopped salad, you’ll need to rely on shortcuts and double-duty ingredients.

Bagged salad kits are easy to find in grocery stores (my local Publix carries several brands). Grab two bags of any chopped salad mix you like; most contain a few different lettuces and veggies in bite-sized bits. Discard or reserve the dressing and any toppings in the bags. Since the lettuce mix includes all of the vegetables you’ll need for the salad, there’s room to add a fresh homemade dressing, chopped protein and crunchy nuts.

I like a creamy dressing on chopped salads. Instead of single-purpose mayonnaise, a ripe avocado forms the base of the dressing, along with white wine vinegar and olive oil. Chop a second avocado to mix into the salad for bigger bites of its creamy richness.