Shortcut ingredients and smart shaping yield a 30-minute meatloaf

Meatloaf in 30 minutes sounds like a fool’s errand, but it’s possible if you pay close attention to the loaf’s size and shape. Getting the ingredient list down to only five items, though, is a harder task. After all, a loaf of ground meat isn’t exactly meatloaf — it needs tenderizing and flavorful ingredients, plus a binder to hold it together.
Start with the ground meat. While ground beef is traditional, ground dark turkey meat (usually called 90% lean ground turkey) can be just as flavorful and doesn’t leak as many juices and as much fat onto the baking sheet as beef. For additional moisture, mix in a small grated onion, along with sweet, savory and smoky barbecue sauce. To bulk up the meat, choose Italian-style seasoned breadcrumbs; these usually include garlic, parsley and pepper for a boost in flavor. Finally, a single beaten egg helps to hold the loaf together.
When it comes to shaping, you will want to make a loaf that is relatively thin in order to cook it quickly. Aim for a large flat oval that isn’t more than 1-inch thick. Sure, the final slices will be squat, but the time saved is worth it.
To top the meatloaf, thin some additional barbecue sauce to make an ultra-quick glaze. Depending on the brand of sauce, you may need up to 2 tablespoons of water to make it drizzle-able. The sauce should just coat the top of the loaf, with a bit dribbling down the sides.
Quick Turkey Meatloaf
- 1 small onion, peeled
- 2 pounds 90% lean ground turkey
- 1 cup Italian-style seasoned breadcrumbs
- 3/4 cup Kansas City-style barbecue sauce, such as Sweet Baby Ray’s, divided
- 1 large egg, lightly beaten
- 1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
- 1 to 2 tablespoons water, as needed
- On the side: Mashed potatoes and mixed green salad
- Heat the oven to 450 degrees. Line a sheet pan with aluminum foil or parchment paper and coat with nonstick cooking spray.
- Grate the onion through the large holes of a box grater into a large bowl. Add the turkey, breadcrumbs, 1/4 cup barbecue sauce, egg and salt. Mix thoroughly. Transfer to the prepared pan and press into a 12-by-6-by-1-inch oval.
- In a small bowl, whisk together the remaining 1/2 cup barbecue sauce and 1 to 2 tablespoons of water to form a glaze-like consistency. Brush over the meatloaf to completely cover the top.
- Transfer to the oven and bake until the center of the meatloaf reaches 165 degrees, about 20 to 25 minutes. Serve with mashed potatoes and a mixed green salad.
Serves 6.
Per serving: 389 calories (percent of calories from fat, 34), 33 grams protein, 31 grams carbohydrates, 15 grams total sugars, 2 grams fiber, 15 grams total fat (4 grams saturated), 143 milligrams cholesterol, 1,092 milligrams sodium.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on X and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Kellie Hynes
RECIPE: For juicy grilled meat every time, start with a brine
Recipe: Yes, brine your chicken breasts, but really, really brine your pork chops. Also brine your salmon. And your steak.
RECIPE: Skirt steak saves time and money
In this recipe, peppers and onions marry with tangy teriyaki and meaty juices to create a big, bold, beefy-tasting meal with less meat.
Make Pricci’s Veal Scaloppini Piccata
Make Veal Scaloppini Piccata from Pricci, a restaurant in Atlanta's Buckhead area.
Featured
Credit: Screenshot
White House restores HBCU scholarships after pressure from Ossoff, lawmakers
The 1890 Scholars Program, which has been suspended, was designed to increase the number of students from rural and underserved communities.
New Hartsfield-Jackson GM selected after nearly eight-month search
Maryland Aviation Administration executive director Ricky Smith has been named the next general manager of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
Blink-182, My Chemical Romance to headline Atlanta’s Shaky Knees Festival
My Chemical Romance, Blink-182 and Deftones will headline the 12th Shaky Knees Festival in Atlanta.