Shortcut ingredients and smart shaping yield a 30-minute meatloaf

Meatloaf in 30 minutes sounds like a fool’s errand, but it’s possible if you pay close attention to the loaf’s size and shape. Getting the ingredient list down to only five items, though, is a harder task. After all, a loaf of ground meat isn’t exactly meatloaf — it needs tenderizing and flavorful ingredients, plus a binder to hold it together.

Start with the ground meat. While ground beef is traditional, ground dark turkey meat (usually called 90% lean ground turkey) can be just as flavorful and doesn’t leak as many juices and as much fat onto the baking sheet as beef. For additional moisture, mix in a small grated onion, along with sweet, savory and smoky barbecue sauce. To bulk up the meat, choose Italian-style seasoned breadcrumbs; these usually include garlic, parsley and pepper for a boost in flavor. Finally, a single beaten egg helps to hold the loaf together.

When it comes to shaping, you will want to make a loaf that is relatively thin in order to cook it quickly. Aim for a large flat oval that isn’t more than 1-inch thick. Sure, the final slices will be squat, but the time saved is worth it.