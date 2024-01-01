Today’s college bowl games for New Year’s Day

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe waves during a welcome event at Disneyland on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. Alabama is scheduled to play against Michigan on New Year's Day in the Rose Bowl, a semifinal in the College Football Playoff. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Credit: AP

Sports
By AJC Staff
49 minutes ago

New Year’s Day college bowl games on Monday include the two college football playoff semifinals. Here’s a look at the schedule.

CFP semifinals:

5:10 p.m. Alabama vs. Michigan (Rose Bowl, at Pasadena, Calif.). ESPN. Atlanta radio: 680 AM, 93.7 FM, ESPN radio. Read more about the game.

8:50 p.m. Texas vs. Washington (Sugar Bowl, at New Orleans). ESPN. Atlanta radio: 680 AM, 93.7 FM, ESPN radio. Read more about the game.

Other bowl games on Monday:

Noon ReliaQuest Bowl, at Tampa, Fla.: Wisconsin vs. LSU. ESPN2

1 p.m. Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, at Orlando, Fla.: Iowa vs. Tennessee. ABC. Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, Tennessee radio network.

1 p.m. VRBO Fiesta Bowl, at Glendale, Ariz.: Liberty vs. Oregon. ESPN. Atlanta radio: 680 AM, 93.7 FM, ESPN radio

Previews and news

Rose Bowl: A tantalizing matchup pits Saban’s Alabama against Harbaugh’s Michigan

Sugar Bowl: Washington’s DeBoer, Texas’ Sarkisian built playoff teams with holdovers from previous coaches

Results and updates

About the Author

AJC Staff
