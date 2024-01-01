Today’s college bowl games for New Year’s Day

New Year’s Day college bowl games on Monday include the two college football playoff semifinals. Here’s a look at the schedule.
CFP semifinals:
5:10 p.m. Alabama vs. Michigan (Rose Bowl, at Pasadena, Calif.). ESPN. Atlanta radio: 680 AM, 93.7 FM, ESPN radio. Read more about the game.
8:50 p.m. Texas vs. Washington (Sugar Bowl, at New Orleans). ESPN. Atlanta radio: 680 AM, 93.7 FM, ESPN radio. Read more about the game.
Other bowl games on Monday:
Noon ReliaQuest Bowl, at Tampa, Fla.: Wisconsin vs. LSU. ESPN2
1 p.m. Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, at Orlando, Fla.: Iowa vs. Tennessee. ABC. Radio: Hawkeye Radio Network, Tennessee radio network.
1 p.m. VRBO Fiesta Bowl, at Glendale, Ariz.: Liberty vs. Oregon. ESPN. Atlanta radio: 680 AM, 93.7 FM, ESPN radio
Previews and news
Rose Bowl: A tantalizing matchup pits Saban’s Alabama against Harbaugh’s Michigan
Sugar Bowl: Washington’s DeBoer, Texas’ Sarkisian built playoff teams with holdovers from previous coaches
Results and updates
Return to AJC for updates on the college bowl games and the college football national championship on ajc.com, the AJC app and in the daily print and ePaper editions.
Today’s college football scoreboard
Full college bowl schedule and scores
About the Author