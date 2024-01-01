Nico Iamaleava leads Tennessee to 35-0 rout of Iowa

The Hawkeyes (10-4) were blanked in consecutive games to close the season after falling 26-0 to No. 1 Michigan in the Big Ten championship game. Iowa’s defense gave up more than 20 points for the third time this season — all of them in shutout losses.

The shutout was the largest in Citrus Bowl history. East Carolina beat Maine 31-0 in 1965, when the game was known as the Tangerine Bowl.

The Hawkeyes finished with 173 yards of offense. Deacon Hill threw for 56 yards, was intercepted twice and lost a fumble. The Vols sacked him six times, resulting in 24 lost yards. The Hawkeyes crossed midfield only once in the first three quarters, and that drive concluded when Andre Turrentine intercepted Hill in the end zone.

Iamaleava, meanwhile, ran for touchdowns on consecutive drives — scoring from 19 yards and 3 yards — that gave Tennessee an all-but-insurmountable, 14-0 lead midway through the second quarter.

Hill was sacked and fumbled at Iowa’s 2-yard line late in the third quarter, setting up Iamaleava’s 2-yard rushing TD. James Pearce Jr.’s 52-yard pick-6 put the Vols ahead 28-0 early in the fourth, and Iamaleava provided the exclamation point with an 18-yard TD toss to McCallan Castles.

Another freshman

Iowa’s offense found a bit of a spark when freshman Marco Lainez replaced Hill in the fourth quarter. Lainez scrambled for a team-high 51 yards on six carries and got Iowa past midfield for the second time in the game. But he completed just 2 of 7 passes for 4 yards.

Tougher sledding

Tennessee came in averaging 31.5 points and 453.5 yards per game, but was held to 366 by Iowa. That was the second-most yards allowed by the Hawkeyes this season, with only Penn State gaining more in a 31-0 victory.

Shutout history

Tennessee recorded its first shutout in a bowl game since a 3-0 win over Texas A&M in the 1957 Gator Bowl. Iowa was shut out in a bowl game for the first time since a 28-0 loss to Washington in the 1982 Rose Bowl.