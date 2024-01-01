Georgia running backs declare for NFL draft

Milton, who was Most Outstanding Player on Saturday in Georgia’s 63-3 victory against Florida State in the Orange Bowl, finished second in rushing, with 686 yards (6.1 ypc and 12 TDs).

Edwards and Milton join offensive tackle Amarius Mims, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and defensive backs Javon Bullard, Kamari Lassiter and Tykee Smith as Bulldogs players with remaining eligibility who are leaving for the NFL draft.

Tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge are candidates to join them.

The deadline for early entry is Jan. 15.