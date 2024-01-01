Georgia running backs declare for NFL draft

Georgia running back Kendall Milton (2) and running back Daijun Edwards (30) watch from the sideline during their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium, Saturday, November 12, 2022, in Starkville, Mississippi. Georgia won 45-17. Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Combined ShapeCaption
Georgia Bulldogs
By AJC Sports
36 minutes ago

Georgia running backs Daijun Edwards and Kendall Milton announced their intentions to enter the NFL draft.

Edwards led the Bulldogs in rushing this season with 818 yards. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry and scored 11 rushing touchdowns.

Milton, who was Most Outstanding Player on Saturday in Georgia’s 63-3 victory against Florida State in the Orange Bowl, finished second in rushing, with 686 yards (6.1 ypc and 12 TDs).

Edwards and Milton join offensive tackle Amarius Mims, wide receiver Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and defensive backs Javon Bullard, Kamari Lassiter and Tykee Smith as Bulldogs players with remaining eligibility who are leaving for the NFL draft.

Tight end Brock Bowers, center Sedrick Van Pran, wide receiver Ladd McConkey and offensive lineman Tate Ratledge are candidates to join them.

The deadline for early entry is Jan. 15.

