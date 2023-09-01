QB Jonathan Murphy leads Kennesaw State to home win in opener

Kennesaw State improved to 8-1 in home openers with a 38-7 win over Tusculum Thursday night.

Jonathan Murphy had a strong night leading the Owls’ offense and became the fifth career 1,000-yard passer in school history. The Los Angeles native was 12-for-18 passing for 219 yards. He also broke a KSU record for consecutive pass attempts without an interception with 94.

Murphy also led the team in rushing yards with 90 yards on 13 attempts, including a 55-yard touchdown run in the third quarter.

The Owls defense forced five turnovers against the Pioneers, including four interceptions. JeRico Washington Jr. had two of the interceptions.

A record home crowd of 10,108 attended the game.

