State Sports Report

Georgia State’s Travis Glover drafted by Packers

Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover (52) blocks during their game against Rhode Island at Center Parc Stadium, Aug. 31, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia State won 42-35. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover (52) blocks during their game against Rhode Island at Center Parc Stadium, Aug. 31, 2023, in Atlanta. Georgia State won 42-35. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)
By AJC Sports
1 minute ago

Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover was selected by the Packers in the sixth round (No. 202 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday. Glover becomes the fifth Panther to be drafted and first since wide receiver Robert Davis in 2017.

A native of Vienna, Ga., Glover was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2023 as a sixth-year senior for the Panthers. He was a five-year starter on the offensive line (2019-23) who made 57 career starts, second most in Georgia State history. He started at left tackle, right tackle and left guard over his career.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: Ben Hendren

IN ATLANTA AND DC
Emory gathering peaceful; check out photos from White House event's protest

Credit: Lilburn police

UPDATE
1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting in Lilburn food mart

Credit: TNS

EXCLUSIVE: Atlanta is pursuing prestigious Sundance Film Festival

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian: ‘We are not abandoning Georgia’

Credit: Steve Schaefer /

Rivian: ‘We are not abandoning Georgia’

Credit: GOFUNDME

$100K raised for grip seriously injured on set of Eddie Murphy’s ‘The Pickup’
The Latest

Paul Broadhurst takes one-shot lead into final round of Mitsubishi Electric Classic
Stephen Ames aims for repeat-theme birthday party at Mitsubishi
Scott Parel follows unusual path to PGA Champions success
Featured

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia finishes NFL draft with eight Bulldogs drafted, with two added Saturday
Atlanta says goodbye to producer Rico Wade at funeral (Photos, story)
15 things to do this weekend: Move for Grady, Mitsubishi Electric Classic