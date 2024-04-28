Georgia State’s Travis Glover drafted by Packers

Georgia State offensive tackle Travis Glover was selected by the Packers in the sixth round (No. 202 overall) of the 2024 NFL draft on Saturday. Glover becomes the fifth Panther to be drafted and first since wide receiver Robert Davis in 2017.

A native of Vienna, Ga., Glover was a first-team All-Sun Belt Conference selection in 2023 as a sixth-year senior for the Panthers. He was a five-year starter on the offensive line (2019-23) who made 57 career starts, second most in Georgia State history. He started at left tackle, right tackle and left guard over his career.