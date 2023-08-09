BreakingNews
Georgia State quarterback adds more vocal leadership to his beefed-up body

This is the third season that Darren Grainger will be the starting quarterback for Georgia State. Since arriving, he’s steadily improved his skills and become one of the team’s most dependable, consistent players.

Now, as he prepares for his redshirt-senior season, Grainger is stepping into a more involved leadership role. While he’s previously led by his actions, this season he’s taken a more active and vocal role. He’s still that fun-loving guy, but he’s adopted more of an edge this year.

“I’m having to take that to the next level,” Grainger said. “You know, pushing guys along and bringing guys along to buy into what we want to do on offense. It’s been good and it’s a good chance for me because I’m kind of a lead-by-example guy, just goofing around and making sure the energy is light in the room.”

Grainger’s leadership skills will be tested this year as the Panthers try to rebound from last year’s 4-8 season and get back into a bowl game. Grainger led Georgia State to an eight-win season and a bowl game in 2021.

There’s certainly nothing wrong with his on-field success. Since transferring in from Furman in 2021, Grainger has thrown for 37 touchdowns and run for nine others. He’s No. 4 in program history in passing yards (4,158) and total offense (5,552) and seventh in rushing yards (1,394). He was honorable-mention All-Sun Belt last season and was included on the preseason watchlist for the Maxwell Award, given to the nation’s top player.

“To have Darren back, he is going to continuously get better,” Georgia State coach Shawn Elliott said. “He is taking control of our football team. He has taken more of a leadership role this off-season, a more vocal, strong hands-on approach than he ever has. He’s going to have a great year. I really think he can be one of the best quarterbacks, if not the best quarterback in our league.”

Grainger will be physically stronger when he begins the season. He has added 20-plus pounds to his 6-foot-4 frame since the end of last season. By following a plan that had him eating a lot of food and drinking chocolate protein drinks, Grainger looks sturdier. The additional bulk came without losing any of the quickness that adds to his maneuverability.

“I’m not losing any speed,” he said. “The weight room and conditioning, the speed and agility stuff we had during the offseason, it really kept me in shape and not putting on bad weight, so I’d be ready for the season.”

Grainger wanted to get bigger and stronger to help him become better equipped to deal with all the hits he knows are coming.

“It’s really just the number of carries that I have in this offense and the hits I take during the game,” Grainger said. “Just being more durable and not having the bruises and injuries that I had during the season. Just trying to be more durable.”

Grainger will be operating behind an offensive line that features only one returner -- Travis Glover, a four-year starter at tackle. He’ll be helped by incoming transfers Tyden Ferris and Lamar Robinson, a pair of experienced 300-pounders who appear to be an upgrade over the players who transferred out.

“We had a third-down period in practice and I felt really comfortable out there,” Grainger said. “I’m loving the addition of those guys and I feel they’re going to keep getting more comfortable. They’re a great addition and we’re just looking to be even better.”

The Panthers open the season at home on Aug. 31, a Thursday night game against Rhode Island.

Stan Awtrey has been covering sports for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution since 1977. He currently writes about high school sports, Georgia State University athletics and golf.

