Dream’s preseason game against Caitlin Clark, Indiana moved up to Thursday

Caitlin Clark will make her preseason home debut against the Dream a day earlier than initially scheduled, Indiana Fever officials announced Friday.

Indiana was initially scheduled to host Atlanta on May 10. The game will now be played Thursday, May 9 in Indianapolis.

The scheduling conflict occurred when the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks each advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs with Game 6 wins Thursday night. League officials then announced the two teams would play Game 3 at Indiana on May 10 at 7 p.m. — the same date and time the Fever and Dream were to play.