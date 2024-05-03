State Sports Report

Dream’s preseason game against Caitlin Clark, Indiana moved up to Thursday

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark brings the ball upcourt as the WNBA basketball team practices in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 28, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

By The Associated Press
33 minutes ago

Caitlin Clark will make her preseason home debut against the Dream a day earlier than initially scheduled, Indiana Fever officials announced Friday.

Indiana was initially scheduled to host Atlanta on May 10. The game will now be played Thursday, May 9 in Indianapolis.

The scheduling conflict occurred when the Indiana Pacers and New York Knicks each advanced to the Eastern Conference semifinals of the NBA playoffs with Game 6 wins Thursday night. League officials then announced the two teams would play Game 3 at Indiana on May 10 at 7 p.m. — the same date and time the Fever and Dream were to play.

Both Indiana teams play in the Gainbridge Fieldhouse.

Fever officials said tickets with the May 10 date will be valid for the rescheduled game and that the game will be shown on the WNBA app.

Clark’s first professional game is Friday night at Dallas. Indiana opens the regular season May 14 at Connecticut and plays its first home game May 16 against New York.

