Vibe open volley championship tournament on Wednesday

It’s on to the championship tournament for the Atlanta Vibe.
The Pro Volleyball Federation playoffs begin on Wednesday with the Vibe as the No. 1 seed. They will play No. 4 seed Grand Rapid Rise in the semifinals at the central site of the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The match will begin at 7 p.m. and air on CBS Sports Network.
In the other semifinal, No. 2 Omaha Supernovas will take on the No. 3 San Diego Mojo Wednesday. The winners advance to the championship on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. All three matches will air on CBS Sports Network.
The teams will be competing for a $1 million bonus and the title of inaugural PVF champions.
The Vibe (19-5), who won 10 of their final 11 matches, split the four-match series against the Rise (11-12) in the regular season. The Rise were only one of two teams to tie the Vibe in a series this season (along with Columbus). The Rise took the first two matches in February, and Atlanta came back for two four-set wins in April.
About the Author
Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC