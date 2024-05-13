BreakingNews
UPDATE | Victims in deadly Buckhead nightclub shooting identified
Vibe open volley championship tournament on Wednesday

Atlanta Vibe players celebrate their 3-0 win over San Diego Mojo during Atlanta Vibe’s first home opener in a Pro Volleyball Federation game at Gas South Arena, Feb. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By AJC Sports
47 minutes ago

It’s on to the championship tournament for the Atlanta Vibe.

The Pro Volleyball Federation playoffs begin on Wednesday with the Vibe as the No. 1 seed. They will play No. 4 seed Grand Rapid Rise in the semifinals at the central site of the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The match will begin at 7 p.m. and air on CBS Sports Network.

In the other semifinal, No. 2 Omaha Supernovas will take on the No. 3 San Diego Mojo Wednesday. The winners advance to the championship on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. All three matches will air on CBS Sports Network.

The teams will be competing for a $1 million bonus and the title of inaugural PVF champions.

The Vibe (19-5), who won 10 of their final 11 matches, split the four-match series against the Rise (11-12) in the regular season. The Rise were only one of two teams to tie the Vibe in a series this season (along with Columbus). The Rise took the first two matches in February, and Atlanta came back for two four-set wins in April.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

