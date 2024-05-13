Vibe open volley championship tournament on Wednesday

It’s on to the championship tournament for the Atlanta Vibe.

The Pro Volleyball Federation playoffs begin on Wednesday with the Vibe as the No. 1 seed. They will play No. 4 seed Grand Rapid Rise in the semifinals at the central site of the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Nebraska. The match will begin at 7 p.m. and air on CBS Sports Network.

In the other semifinal, No. 2 Omaha Supernovas will take on the No. 3 San Diego Mojo Wednesday. The winners advance to the championship on Saturday at 4:30 p.m. All three matches will air on CBS Sports Network.