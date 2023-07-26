Dream cruise to win; Brittney Griner scores 16 for Mercury

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

State Sports Report
37 minutes ago
X

AD Durr and Allisha Gray each scored 12 points and the Atlanta Dream beat the Phoenix Mercury 78-65 on Tuesday night in College Park.

Brittney Griner scored all 16 of her points in the first half for Phoenix.

Gray scored 10 of her points in the first half as the Dream built a 12-point lead. The Dream continued to add to it and led 71-49 early in the fourth after Durr scored.

ExploreDream schedule and results

Megan Gustafson helped Phoenix narrow the gap by scoring 11 of her career-high 19 points in the fourth quarter.

The Mercury (6-17) dropped to 1-11 on the road this season.

Aari McDonald added 11 points and Rhyne Howard scored 10 for the Dream (13-10). Danielle Robinson moved into 10th on the WNBA’s career assists list, passing her coach Tanisha Wright (1,423).

Sophie Cunningham finished with 11 points for Phoenix. Diana Taurasi (quad/toe) did not play.

The Mercury shot just 36% from the field, including 5 of 24 from distance.

