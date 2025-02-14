Sports Daily: We are so back

I am, in fact, all revved up — and Spencer Robert Strider is largely to blame.

‘ZERO CHANCE’

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Atlanta’s fireballing philosopher made his first start in nearly a year on Monday, a significant step in the journey back from the internal brace surgery that fixed his throwing elbow.

And buddy … he was electric.

Two and two-thirds perfect innings. Six strike outs. Only two balls even put in play.

AJC beat writer and official Friend of the Newsletter Justin Toscano summed things up eloquently in his story, which includes tons of enlightening quotes from Strider — as well as Chris Sale (the reigning Cy Young winner!) dubbing him “the best pitcher on this team.”

But with my long fast now interrupted, that wasn’t enough. So I asked Justin to explain to me what it all felt like in person.

He did not disappoint.

🗣 “I used to cover Jacob deGrom at my last job. When he pitched, there was a certain aura in the park. People were locked in. Strider is the same way. When he’s on, you’re always left amazed at how unhittable he looks.”

Keep going!

🗣️ “That’s kind of what Monday was like. Boston didn’t have its best lineup out there, but Strider made those hitters look useless. I’m not exaggerating. They looked like they had zero chance.”

More! Straight into my veins!

🗣️ “It’s a shame Strider was on a pitch count because I would’ve loved to have seen him go six. I’m not sure Boston would’ve had a hit.”

Yessssss.

That’s what I’m talking about, folks. Feed the beast. Embrace it. Add in a dash of “Ronald Acuña Jr. absolutely murdering baseballs” and you’re really cooking with gas.

Of course, neither he nor Strider will be ready in time for next week’s(!) season opener in San Diego. It’ll be more like late April to early May for both superstars.

But it doesn’t matter. Juice is juice, Grapefruit League or not.

I’m jacked up and there’s no going back.

DON’T DO THIS

There can, of course, be a darker side to sports fanaticism — especially when gambling gets involved.

While sports book-style wagering isn’t legal in Georgia (it failed to get traction in the Legislature again this year), we all know there are plenty of ways to get that fix.

And Braves players know what it’s like to have losers (double meaning extremely intended!) harass them when things don’t go their way.

😠 Reliever Pierce Johnson put it like this: “It’s awful. I mean, you have one bad outing and you ruin somebody’s bet, you just get absolutely harassed. And honestly, most of it is fun, friendly banter. I don’t really care. You can dog me all you want, I’m fine with that. But when you start bringing my family to it and then start trolling my family and friends, that’s where I draw the line, and it really infuriates me.”

Johnson, Strider and others aren’t particularly happy with how Major League Baseball handles things, either.

FUN WITH NUMBERS: 191

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

That’s how many steals the Hawks’ Dyson Daniels has entering tonight’s road game against the Hornets (7 p.m. on FanDuel Sports Southeast). It leads the NBA, is 74 more(!) than the second-place figure — and puts Daniels on pace for the highest single-season total in more than 30 years.

Columnist Ken Sugiura recently caught up with Hawks general manager Landry Fields to relive the 2022 trade that brought a Defensive Player of the Year candidate — a public afterthought at the time — to Atlanta.

🚨 Understatement alert: “I think our scouting group crushed it on this one.”

LET THE DANCING COMMENCE

I know what you’re thinking … and yes, the men’s NCAA tournament does start today! Sort of!

The so-called First Four kicks off in Dayton, Ohio, giving teams the chance to make the ~real~ March Madness field (peep the full bracket here). Both of tonight’s games air on truTV.

🏀 Game 1, 6:40 p.m.: No. 16 Alabama State vs. No. 16 Saint Francis

🏀 Game 2, 9:10 p.m.: No. 11 North Carolina vs. No. 11 San Diego State

I like Saint Francis and San Diego State. The Tar Heels are toast.

The Georgia men don’t play until Thursday. But athletic director Josh Brooks is stoked about Bulldogs’ matchup with Gonzaga.

don’t play until Thursday. But athletic director Josh Brooks is stoked about Bulldogs’ matchup with Gonzaga. The Georgia Tech men, meanwhile, host Jacksonville State tonight in the NIT. Tipoff is at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.

CASH FOR RECRUITS

There’s a lot of legal wrangling involving compensation for college athletes these days. Frankly, it’s a tad overwhelming.

👀 But this new development caught my eye: In a proposed settlement with several state attorneys general, the NCAA agreed to lift its ban on high school recruits negotiating name, image and likeness deals before they sign with a university.

Which will certainly be another massive headache for coaches to deal with. But if NIL promises are already being made behind closed doors (and they are!), it’s not necessarily a bad thing to make things more formal.

Doing so could actually make the transfer portal a little less chaotic, in the long run.

ALSO INTERESTING

🤔 The AJC’s Gabe Burns says the Falcons should be thrilled if these prospects are available when they make their first round draft pick.

🏆 Ten former high school coaches are heading to the Georgia Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame this weekend. Between them, they won 37 state titles.

😬 Actor Tracy Morgan … got sick at last night’s Knicks game, triggering a lengthy pause in the action for courtside cleanup.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Credit: Eugene Hoshiko/AP Credit: Eugene Hoshiko/AP

Here it is, friends: Visual proof that the Major League Baseball season has officially started — all the way over in Japan. The Dodgers beat the Cubs 4-1 in the game that started at 6 a.m. Eastern today.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

It's like a little reward sprinkled on the pathway, kind of. That's how I view it. - Strider on his first spring training start

