Falcons should be thrilled if these prospects are available in first round of NFL draft

Linebacker/edge rusher Jalon Walker, Georgia

Bulldogs fans raise their arms and look up to the sky in approval. Walker was phenomenal last season, a consistent bright spot of a defense that otherwise fell below Georgia’s outrageous standards. He’s a good athlete, possesses the versatility to play inside linebacker and edge rusher — where he’ll often look like he was fired out of a cannon — and he’s an A-plus human and leader, constantly lauded by coach Kirby Smart.

Walker, who’s been sidelined during the predraft process with a quad injury, is expected to have a private workout for teams next month. He could go as early as No. 7 (Jets) or No. 8 (Panthers), but he could also slip into the teens. Walker lacks elite measurables (6-foot-1, 243 pounds) and any “tweener” concerns are justifiable. He profiles similarly to the undersized Haason Reddick (6-foot-1, 237 pounds at 2017 scouting combine), who was a No. 13 overall pick and spent his early career miscast as a linebacker before thriving as a full-time edge.

Cornerback Will Johnson, Michigan

Johnson had an underwhelming, dinged-up season after entering the campaign with top-five pick expectations. But at his best, he could become an elite cover corner and the best the Falcons have had in years (including AJ Terrell). Like Walker, Johnson will have a private workout next month after a hamstring injury kept him out of the Wolverines’ Pro Day. Also like Walker, there’s a chance Johnson is gone by the Falcons’ pick.

Johnson’s tackling is an issue, though if he’s covering as he’s capable, it’s of far less concern (as Deion Sanders once said, “They don’t pay me to tackle”). If Johnson posts a strong 40-yard-dash time in April, that’ll help his case. But he’s a candidate to slip further than his talent warrants. He’d be an immediate help to the secondary.

Edge rusher Donovan Ezeiruaku, Boston College

The past two first-rounders the Falcons selected from Boston College (Matt Ryan and Chris Lindstrom) treated the team well, so why not return to the well? Ezeiruaku has had such a strong predraft process that he’s emerged from projected Day Two selection to a player who could be off the board in the teens of the first round. The athletic ability, his speed flying off the edge, a well-rounded repertoire, a tenacious mindset, there’s a lot to love with Ezeiruaku, particularly for a team that’s trotted out an embarrassing edge rush for far too long.

Few were watching Boston College football, but Ezeiruaku ripped apart offensive lines. He led the ACC with 16.5 sacks and 21 tackles for loss in an All-American campaign. Still 21, Ezeiruaku checks nearly every box with production, room to grow and an excellent makeup to maximize his ability.

There are other appealing edge rushers potentially in this range like Marshall’s Mike Green and Tennessee’s James Pearce Jr., but they’ve had to address reported off-field concerns during the predraft process. Ezeiruaku could be viewed in the same tier without such questions. Some might favor him as a player regardless, too.

Safety Malaki Starks, Georgia

As AJC Falcons beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter wrote last week, “Maybe this finally will be the year” the Falcons turn to Athens for a first-round talent. Starks is a logical fit to replace Justin Simmons and give Jessie Bates a long-term running mate. He could be an intriguing pairing with the two teams picking just ahead of the Falcons, the Dolphins (No. 13) and Colts (No. 14), but Starks could also slip into the latter portion of the first round as well.

The 4.5 40-yard dash didn’t boost Starks’ stock, nor did his 2024 season that didn’t feature the highlight plays folks had come to expect from the Jefferson native. But like Johnson, if Starks maximizes himself, he could be a Pro Bowl-level defensive back.

Linebacker Jihaad Campbell, Alabama

It’s easy to see how the Falcons would love Campbell, an off-ball linebacker who flashed explosive edge ability and was a celebrated leader for the Crimson Tide. Ulbrich could deploy Campbell in multiple ways, giving him a tantalizing chess piece the unit currently lacks. Dallas (No. 12) and Indianapolis could take him even earlier.

There’s certainly an argument against taking an off-ball linebacker this high, but the league just spent lavishly at the position in free agency. This draft is stacked with quality linebackers, so perhaps it’s a better value proposition to get one later. Still, Campbell is viewed as the best of the bunch.

Among other potential options:

Edge Shemar Stewart, Texas A&M (often projected earlier than No. 15)

Edge Mykel Williams, Georgia

Defensive tackle Walter Nolen, Ole Miss

Defensive tackle Kenneth Grant, Michigan

Cornerback Jahdae Barron, Texas

Safety Nick Emmanwori, South Carolina