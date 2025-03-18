Nation & World News
NCAA agrees to lift name, image and likeness recruitment ban

The NCAA will abandon a rule that stopped athletes from negotiating potentially lucrative endorsement deals before enrolling in a specific college, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti says as he announced a proposed settlement in a lawsuit over the policy
A Wilson basketball is shown during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game between Michigan State and Oregon in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 14, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Credit: AP

Updated 1 hour ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NCAA will abandon a rule that stopped athletes from negotiating potentially lucrative name, image and likeness deals before enrolling in a specific college, Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti said Monday as he announced a settlement in a lawsuit over the policy.

Skrmetti and a handful of attorneys general had sued the NCAA over its name, image and likeness recruiting ban, arguing the rule violated antitrust laws.

The proposed settlement must still be approved by a federal judge.

In a statement, Skrmetti said “With a multi-billion-dollar entertainment industry rising from the foundation of college sports, the kids who make it all happen should not be the only people denied an opportunity to prosper."

An NCAA spokesperson said the proposed settlement “underscores our support for student-athletes benefiting from their NIL and our commitment to provide increased benefits to student-athletes at every stage in their collegiate experience, creating a sustainable model for the future of college sports.”

The agreement, if approved by the court, will allow college athletes to negotiate compensation for name, image and likeness deals before enrolling in a specific school, and it will allow third parties to negotiate name, image and likeness deals during recruitment windows.

The NCAA will also have to publicize any proposed name, image and likeness changes for the next five years and meet with states before the proposals can take effect.

Attorneys general in New York, Virginia, Florida and the District of Columbia were part of the coalition that sued over the policy.

The judge handling the case had previously ordered the NCAA to temporarily halt the policy while the case played out.

FILE - Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti talks to reporters outside of the Supreme Court, Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2024, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Georgia Tech Athletic Director J Batt reacts during the jersey retirement for former Georgia Tech basketball player Dennis Scott at halftime of Georgia Tech’s game against Georgia at McCamish Pavilion, Friday, November 15, 2024, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

FILE - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration building behind FDA logos at a bus stop on the agency's campus in Silver Spring, Md, Thursday, Aug. 2, 2018. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

Credit: AP

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

