Heat-Knicks game is delayed after Tracy Morgan gets sick at Madison Square Garden

Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan got sick in the second half of the Heat-Knicks game, interrupting the action at Madison Square Garden
Credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Updated 37 minutes ago

NEW YORK (AP) — Actor and comedian Tracy Morgan got sick in the second half of Monday night’s Heat-Knicks game, interrupting the action at Madison Square Garden.

There was a pause in play with 6:09 left in the third quarter while workers cleaned up the area around Morgan's seat. The delay lasted for more than 10 minutes.

A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden said they hope Morgan feels better soon, and they were looking forward to seeing him back in his courtside seat. Messages were left by the AP seeking comment from Morgan's representatives.

The 56-year-old Morgan, a longtime Knicks fan, was featured prominently during the "Saturday Night Live" 50th anniversary weekend events, at both the "SNL50: The Homecoming Concert" and the live "SNL50: The Anniversary Celebration" special.

He also has a forthcoming, untitled comedy pilot on NBC, in which he plays a disgraced former football player looking to remake his image, opposite Daniel Radcliffe.

The Knicks went on to a 116-95 victory.

“First and foremost, obviously we hope everything is good with Tracy Morgan,” Knicks forward Josh Hart said after the win. “Avid, lifetime Knick fan so prayers go out to him and his health and safety.”

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA

Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) dunks while playing the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Credit: AP

A dead person killed during an Israeli army strike is taken into the hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip, Tuesday March 18, 2025.(AP Photo/ Mohammad Jahjouh)

Credit: AP

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

