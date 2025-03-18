Why sports betting failed again this session

Greg Bluestein interviews Rep. Marcus Wiedower, R-Watkinsville, about the failed legislation.

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

Wiedower has been a longtime advocate of legalizing sports betting in the Peach State. He says legislators have not been educated enough about sports betting to get the bill across the finish line.

“I think there’s some people that don’t really understand how prevalent online sports betting is right now in the illegal market,” said Wiedower. “At this point, obviously, that education hasn’t gone far enough for people to feel comfortable bringing it to the floor.”

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. Be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

On the next episode: It’s Washington Wednesday. Hosts Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talk with Wall Street Journal reporter Gavin Bade about tariffs.