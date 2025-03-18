Politics
Politics

Why sports betting failed again this session

On the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talk about the long-debated proposal.
New episodes of “Politically Georgia” are available every week wherever you get your podcasts.

Credit: AJC

Credit: AJC

New episodes of “Politically Georgia” are available every week wherever you get your podcasts.
By
31 minutes ago

Today’s episode of the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast features an in-depth explanation of the sports betting proposals put forward this session.

But first, hosts Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell talk about Congress avoiding a government shutdown and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s much anticipated rally to kick off his reelection campaign.

Back at the state Capitol, sports betting fell to the wayside yet again this session. The hosts discuss why legislation did not make it to a vote on the Georgia House floor and provide analysis on its future.

Greg Bluestein interviews Rep. Marcus Wiedower, R-Watkinsville, about the failed legislation.

Rep. Marcus Wiedower, R-Watkinsville, discusses sports betting with "Politically Georgia." (Courtesy)

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

icon to expand image

Credit: Photo contributed by the candidate

Wiedower has been a longtime advocate of legalizing sports betting in the Peach State. He says legislators have not been educated enough about sports betting to get the bill across the finish line.

“I think there’s some people that don’t really understand how prevalent online sports betting is right now in the illegal market,” said Wiedower. “At this point, obviously, that education hasn’t gone far enough for people to feel comfortable bringing it to the floor.”

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. Be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.

On the next episode: It’s Washington Wednesday. Hosts Tia Mitchell and Patricia Murphy talk with Wall Street Journal reporter Gavin Bade about tariffs.

About the Author

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

More Stories

Keep Reading

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrate with their Vince Lombardi Trophy after their team won the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Credit: AP

The Super Bowl and Final Four are coming to Georgia. Will taxpayers help pay for them?

State lawmakers in Georgia are concerned about the millions in public dollars required to host major sporting events.

Early voting in Wisconsin Supreme Court race tests enthusiasm on both sides, with key cases likely

23m ago

Two billionaires that are villains of the left and right take the spotlight in a key Wisconsin race

The Latest

The Philadelphia Eagles celebrate with their Vince Lombardi Trophy after their team won the NFL Super Bowl 59 football game against the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. (David J. Phillip/AP)

Credit: AP

The Super Bowl and Final Four are coming to Georgia. Will taxpayers help pay for them?

Track the bills moving through Georgia Legislature

Kemp seeks approval for state law officers to enforce federal immigration law

Featured

Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with 11-year-old student Ronnie Burks during Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024, in Atlanta. (AJC file)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

Exclusive: Atlanta superintendent wants to take a ‘back to basics’ approach

Atlanta Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Johnson wants to develop a "back to basics" approach to education.

How Brian Kemp’s proposed legal overhaul could affect your health care

The AJC answers questions about how Senate Bill 68 would impact health care.

Why this architecture firm has stayed in downtown Atlanta for more than a century

The firm is among the stalwarts of downtown’s corporate ecosystem, which has gone through its ebbs and flows over the past century.