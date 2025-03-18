Why sports betting failed again this session

Today’s episode of the AJC’s “Politically Georgia” podcast features an in-depth explanation of the sports betting proposals put forward this session.
But first, hosts Greg Bluestein, Patricia Murphy and Tia Mitchell talk about Congress avoiding a government shutdown and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff’s much anticipated rally to kick off his reelection campaign.
Back at the state Capitol, sports betting fell to the wayside yet again this session. The hosts discuss why legislation did not make it to a vote on the Georgia House floor and provide analysis on its future.
Greg Bluestein interviews Rep. Marcus Wiedower, R-Watkinsville, about the failed legislation.
Wiedower has been a longtime advocate of legalizing sports betting in the Peach State. He says legislators have not been educated enough about sports betting to get the bill across the finish line.
“I think there’s some people that don’t really understand how prevalent online sports betting is right now in the illegal market,” said Wiedower. “At this point, obviously, that education hasn’t gone far enough for people to feel comfortable bringing it to the floor.”
