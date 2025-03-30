Sports Daily: United in frustration

Remember yesterday, when I said every Atlanta sports team is trending in the right direction — except Atlanta United?

Let’s talk about it.

A-TOWN FEELING DOWN

Credit: Jason Allen for the AJC Credit: Jason Allen for the AJC

Atlanta United is unwell.

Two wins (and just nine points) in 10 matches. A near-record scoring drought. Generally unpleasant looking soccer.

It’s bad. Bad-bad.

With that in mind, I decided to reach out to some fans. See how they’re feeling. And I started with the best place to solicit rational, well-reasoned opinions: Facebook.

The “Atlanta United FC Fans” group, to be precise. Population: 27,000 or so.

My inquiry didn’t elicit that many responses. But it got more than enough.

🗣️ Like this one, from Rodney Fortune: “This is the first season in five years I had genuine hope and thought we had a solid lineup. Instead we are off to the worst start in club history. As a Founding Member of the club I am really starting to question the value for the entertainment dollars.”

🗣️ And this one, from Kathy Britt-Rogers: “It feels like we’ve been ‘rebuilding’ since 2019! I can’t even give away tickets when we’re unable to attend a match.”

🗣️ And this one, from Carolina Casares: “I genuinely feel for the players, but I am not sure what needs to happen. I do listen to the erudite commentators and they all agree that some pieces are not in the right place. If this is a coaching ego thing, then there’s nothing we can do. We’re faithful and hopeful, but don’t take us for fools.”

Yeesh.

Those are pretty emblematic. Bummed, frustrated, fiscally skeptical. Not sold on new manager Ronny Deila.

It’s pretty easy to feel that way after an offseason pregnant with hope (Miguel Almiron’s back! Emmanuel Latte Lath!) birthed this nightmare.

But optimists do exist.

🗣️ Ed O’Hare, another Founding Member, for example: “My son reminds me that the team is brand new and our offensive players don’t even speak the same language — hoping they will find chemistry and the back half of the season will be great.”

Good on you, Ed.

For what it’s worth, I also touched base with the AJC’s resident Atlanta United expert, beat reporter Doug Roberson.

He said Deila “for a lot of reasons, hasn’t yet figured out his best 11.” And also: “Doing so still won’t prevent the individual issues that are resulting in goals against it.”

Aha! That’s it!

All United’s got to do is fix the big picture intangibles. And the small picture fundamentals. And have more fun, too, apparently.

What are we complaining about?

United returns home to host Nashville on Saturday (2:45 p.m. on Fox). Godspeed to everyone involved.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH

Credit: David Zalubowski/AP Credit: David Zalubowski/AP

The Braves beat the Rockies last night and sit at 13-15 on the season. Here’s a quick recap:

Starting pitcher Bryce Elder gave up a three-run homer in the first inning but nothing else through six innings.

Michael Harris II’s two-RBI double gave the Braves a 5-3 lead in the fifth and they hung on from there.

Alex Verdugo, Eli White and Nick Allen all recorded multiple-hit games. Sean Murphy, too.

“We have a complete lineup,” Harris said, “and anybody can be the guy, any given day.”

⚾ In case you missed it: The Braves brought outfielder Eddie Rosario, the 2021 NLCS MVP, back into the fold. Jarred Kelenic moved Triple-A Gwinnett.

⚾ Tonight’s matchup: Still no officially announced starter for Atlanta, though AJ Smith-Shawver is the likely candidate. First pitch: 8:40 p.m. on FanDuel Sports.

BONNE CHANCE, ZACCH

The NBA will announce its Rookie of the Year tonight (7 p.m. on TNT).

The Spurs’ Stephon Castle (a Newton High School grad) is considered the favorite after averaging about 15 points, four assists and four rebounds per game.

🏆 But the Hawks’ Zaccharie Risacher ain’t far behind. The Frenchman, who just recently turned 20 years old, averaged about 13 points and four rebounds per game.

His scoring improved significantly over the last month-plus of the season, a stretch that included 36- and 38-point performances.

Most Improved Player — aka Hawks guard Dyson Daniels’ second shot at a leaguewide award — is set to be announced Wednesday.

YOUR DRAFT GRADES

As it turns out, fans like you enjoyed the Falcons’ draft a bit more than some of the experts.

Yesterday we put out a poll asking folks to give things a grade. And as of a little while ago …

📊 The largest group (43%) gave the draft a B-, B or B+.

📊 Another 34% gave it an A-, A or A+.

That’s a 77% positivity quotient, if you’re into statistical categories that I just made up.

More draft coverage:

SNITCHES GET … REGION TITLES

Appling County. The high school football program that recently forfeited 10 wins, surrendered a region title and parted ways with its coach. The reason: an ineligible player.

Our friend Todd Holcomb offers more details on the saga — including a look at how a rival school triggered a twisty-turny investigation (and can now claim the aforementioned title).

CAPTION THIS

Credit: David Zalubowski/AP Credit: David Zalubowski/AP

Perhaps I’m asking for it here but … send me your captions! Wrong answers only.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

We've had a lot of good moments here. I think there's always highs and lows, but I'm thankful to be here right now. - Rosario, the Braves outfielder, on being back in Atlanta

Until next time.