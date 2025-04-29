Eddie Rosario, Ian Anderson join Braves ahead of series against Colorado

The 33-year-old outfielder spent only two games in the Dodgers’ lineup and played 14 games with the Triple-A Oklahoma City Comets. Rosario said having an opportunity to play in the big leagues was his priority in pursuing his next opportunity, and his familiarity with the Braves was an added bonus.

“We’ve had a lot of good moments here,” Rosario said through team interpreter Franco García. “I think there’s always highs and lows, but I’m thankful to be here right now.”

Those good moments included a magnificent performance in the 2021 NLCS against the Dodgers, in which Rosario recorded 14 hits in 25 at-bats and mashed three home runs. In the seasons since, Rosario has struggled to match those highs, and he split the 2024 season between the Washington Nationals and the Braves.

Before the Braves’ series-opening matchup against the Rockies, manager Brian Snitker provided insight into how the Braves plan to deploy Rosario as a pinch hitter in coming games.

“Eddie can come here and maybe handle some of the left-handed pinch hitting,” Snitker said. “He’s done that before and been very successful at it, so it’s good when you can get an experienced guy like that.”

Anderson spent spring training with the Braves, but a March 23 trade sent the pitcher to the Angels. Tasked with transitioning from the rotation to the bullpen, Anderson endured a turbulent start to the season, with an 11.57 ERA in 9⅓ innings. Though he said he is unsure of how the Braves will utilize him, Anderson is eager to turn his season around and build on the relief routine he forged in Anaheim.

“It went by quick, but like anything, I think the more reps I get, the more comfortable I’ll feel,” Anderson said of his experience in the Angels’ bullpen. “I feel like I was kind of starting to hone in on more of a routine that is good for me.”

Anderson expressed his excitement in rejoining the club where he has spent the first three seasons of his career. In three seasons with the Braves from 2020-22, Anderson posted a 22-14 record with a 3.97 ERA, but he did not pitch at the major league level in the 2023 and 2024 seasons. This spring, the former No. 3 overall pick’s time with the Braves ended in his trade for José Suarez, but Anderson’s DFA from the Angels made a reunion a possibility.

“This is like home to me,” Anderson said. “I was in spring training with all these guys, so it feels great coming back here. There’s so much familiarity. It’s just going to be about trying to tap into more of the positive results I’ve had this year and just get things going.”

The Braves will open their three-game series against the Rockies at 8:40 p.m. ET, with Bryce Elder slated to pitch against Colorado’s Ryan Feltner.