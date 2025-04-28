Falcons sign 11 undrafted rookie free agents in the ‘eighth round’

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot considers the signing of undrafted free agents the “eighth round” of the NFL draft, which was completed Saturday.

“We kind of talk about this draft and the fact that we do believe it’s a deep draft,” Fontenot said. “I keep saying this, but it’s true: there is an eighth round this year. We’re going to be aggressive there and get some good players when the seventh round ends.”

The Falcons signed 11 players in the “eighth round.”