Falcons sign 11 undrafted rookie free agents in the ‘eighth round’

‘I keep saying this, but it’s true: there is an eighth round this year. We’re going to be aggressive there,’ Falcons GM Terry Fontenot said.
Kansas defensive back Cobee Bryant runs the 40-yard dash at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, Jan. 28, 2025. (George Walker IV/AP)

46 minutes ago

FLOWERY BRANCH — Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot considers the signing of undrafted free agents the “eighth round” of the NFL draft, which was completed Saturday.

“We kind of talk about this draft and the fact that we do believe it’s a deep draft,” Fontenot said. “I keep saying this, but it’s true: there is an eighth round this year. We’re going to be aggressive there and get some good players when the seventh round ends.”

The Falcons signed 11 players in the “eighth round.”

Here’s the list of the undrafted free agents who signed with the Falcons:

-Miami defensive tackle Simeon Barrow (6-foot-1, 283 pounds). Barrow played at Grovetown High School.

-Kansas cornerback Cobee Bryant (6-0, 180). He was a three-time first-team All-Big 12 performer. He had 13 career interceptions.

-Michigan State running back Nathan Carter (5-10, 202).

-Oregon State guard Joshua Gray (6-5, 299).

-North Dakota State linebacker Nick Kubitz (6-3, 229).

-Oregon cornerback Dontae Manning (5-10, 190). He was a five-star recruit. He played in 54 games from 2021-24.

-San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash (6-3, 195). He caught 104 passes for 1,382 yards and 16 touchdowns last season.

-South Carolina tight end Joshua Simon (6-4, 239).

-Vanderbilt wide receiver Quincy Skinner (6-2, 205). He received a $15,000 signing bonus and $150,000.

-Iowa State safety Malik Verdon (6-4, 218).

-Georgia Tech offensive lineman Jordan Williams (6-6, 315). Williams also played at Gainesville High.

