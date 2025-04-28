Here’s what the other three NFC South teams did over the weekend.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)

First round, No. 19: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Second round, No. 53: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame

Third round, No. 84: CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State

Fourth round, No. 121: Edge David Walker, Central Arkansas

Fifth round, No. 157: DL Elijah Roberts, SMU

Seventh round, No. 235: WR Tez Johnson, Oregon

Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has established himself as a top-five drafter over the past half decade, and it appears that Tampa Bay, seeking its fifth consecutive division title, has another strong class in 2025. The group is led by receiver Emeka Egbuka, an unexpected first-rounder who only deepens an offensive juggernaut. Egbuka also helps the team prepare for a world without Mike Evans — he turns 32 in August and isn’t signed beyond this season — and helps cover for Chris Godwin, who’s returning from an ankle injury and might not be full go at the season’s outset.

Like the Falcons, the Bucs needed to better their defense. They spent Day 2 selections on cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish, both of whom should receive significant playing time. Morrison could’ve been a first-rounder if not for a hip injury that robbed him of contributing during Notre Dame’s memorable season.

Walker was extremely productive at a small school. Roberts led FBS in pressures over the past two years and had two sacks in SMU’s playoff loss. Johnson, at 5-foot-9 and 154 pounds, is the smallest player in the NFL, but could compete for a roster spot with his quickness and return ability.

Carolina Panthers (5-12)

First round, No. 8: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

Second round, No. 51: Edge Nic Scourton, Texas A&M

Third round, No. 77: Edge Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss

Fourth round, No. 114: RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia

Fourth round, No. 122: S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State

Fifth round, No. 140: DT Cam Jackson, Florida

Fifth round, No. 163: TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame

Sixth round, No. 208: WR Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado

The Panthers spent their earliest selection getting quarterback Bryce Young a towering target. Young showed legitimate promise late last season, so the team will hope adding McMillan helps him continue that trajectory. He, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, who unexpectedly shined as an undrafted receiver a year ago, could be a nice youthful trio for Young.

Carolina had the NFL’s worst defense a year ago, so it comes as no surprise it spent premium draft capital trying to improve that unit. Scourton and Umanmielen should add some toughness and energy to the pass rush. Umanmielen was known for his feistiness at Florida and Ole Miss. The Panthers traded up for Scourton, once a Purdue standout before he joined a stacked A&M defense.

Maybe Etienne proves valuable in a part-time role. He has reliable hands and has shown big-play ability in the past, even though his season with the Bulldogs wasn’t anything exceptional. Ransom and Jackson could become nice depth for a group that needs it. Evans and Horn were productive college players who lacked the physical gifts of higher-round prospects. If the Panthers’ offense maintains its late improvement, and the defense even ranks around 20th instead of last, Carolina could be several wins better.

New Orleans Saints (5-12)

First round, No. 9: T Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas

Second round, No. 40: QB Tyler Shough, Louisville

Third round, No. 71: DL Vernon Broughton, Texas

Third round, No. 93: S Jonas Sanker, Virginia

Fourth round, No. 112: LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma

Fourth round, No. 131: CB Quincy Riley, Louisville

Sixth round, No. 184: RB Devin Neal, Kansas

Seventh round, No. 248: TE Moliki Matavao, UCLA

Seventh round, No. 254: DL Fadil Diggs, Syracuse

The Saints feel like a franchise facing a total rebuild, something they’ve resisted for probably too long. They invested the No. 9 overall choice on Texas tackle Kelvin Banks, who despite struggling at times against Georgia was an uber reliable force upfront on perhaps the country’s best offensive line.

Their second rounder, though, was spent on Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, a 25-year-old who rose throughout the process. With Derek Carr’s season in jeopardy because of a shoulder injury, the Saints don’t have a clear quarterback option (Spencer Rattler didn’t show enough in his rookie year to earn the starting spot). Perhaps they’ll turn to Shough, but with a losing season more likely than not, the Saints would be positioned to take a first-round signal caller in 2026. Unless Shough truly surprises, it seems the Saints could’ve been better off using a valuable second-round resource elsewhere.

Although Broughton went earlier than most projections, the Saints did well to land Stutsman — an Oklahoma legend who was beloved in the program for his play and leadership — and Riley, who was under the radar but could develop into a regular contributor. The Saints needed another back behind Alvin Kamara, and some pundits liked Neal as a potential steal.