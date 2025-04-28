FLOWERY BRANCH — The NFC South hasn’t ranked among the NFL’s premier divisions in recent years. In fact, it hasn’t had two playoff participants in the same season since 2020. But some steady drafting could change that moving forward.
Three of the division’s teams have been lauded for their draft hauls this past weekend, while one has drawn more befuddled reactions.
The Falcons, who were among the teams who received generally positive reviews, bolstered their defense with edge rushers Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. in the first round, while adding safeties Xavier Watts and Billy Bowman Jr. later. Not everyone is sold on the team’s strategy — the Falcons paid a hefty price to acquire Pearce, after all — but the Falcons, who were 8-9 this past season, took a necessary approach. They desperately needed more defensive talent.
Here’s what the other three NFC South teams did over the weekend.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-7)
First round, No. 19: WR Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State
Second round, No. 53: CB Benjamin Morrison, Notre Dame
Third round, No. 84: CB Jacob Parrish, Kansas State
Fourth round, No. 121: Edge David Walker, Central Arkansas
Fifth round, No. 157: DL Elijah Roberts, SMU
Seventh round, No. 235: WR Tez Johnson, Oregon
Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht has established himself as a top-five drafter over the past half decade, and it appears that Tampa Bay, seeking its fifth consecutive division title, has another strong class in 2025. The group is led by receiver Emeka Egbuka, an unexpected first-rounder who only deepens an offensive juggernaut. Egbuka also helps the team prepare for a world without Mike Evans — he turns 32 in August and isn’t signed beyond this season — and helps cover for Chris Godwin, who’s returning from an ankle injury and might not be full go at the season’s outset.
Like the Falcons, the Bucs needed to better their defense. They spent Day 2 selections on cornerbacks Benjamin Morrison and Jacob Parrish, both of whom should receive significant playing time. Morrison could’ve been a first-rounder if not for a hip injury that robbed him of contributing during Notre Dame’s memorable season.
Walker was extremely productive at a small school. Roberts led FBS in pressures over the past two years and had two sacks in SMU’s playoff loss. Johnson, at 5-foot-9 and 154 pounds, is the smallest player in the NFL, but could compete for a roster spot with his quickness and return ability.
Carolina Panthers (5-12)
First round, No. 8: WR Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona
Second round, No. 51: Edge Nic Scourton, Texas A&M
Third round, No. 77: Edge Princely Umanmielen, Ole Miss
Fourth round, No. 114: RB Trevor Etienne, Georgia
Fourth round, No. 122: S Lathan Ransom, Ohio State
Fifth round, No. 140: DT Cam Jackson, Florida
Fifth round, No. 163: TE Mitchell Evans, Notre Dame
Sixth round, No. 208: WR Jimmy Horn Jr., Colorado
The Panthers spent their earliest selection getting quarterback Bryce Young a towering target. Young showed legitimate promise late last season, so the team will hope adding McMillan helps him continue that trajectory. He, Xavier Legette and Jalen Coker, who unexpectedly shined as an undrafted receiver a year ago, could be a nice youthful trio for Young.
Carolina had the NFL’s worst defense a year ago, so it comes as no surprise it spent premium draft capital trying to improve that unit. Scourton and Umanmielen should add some toughness and energy to the pass rush. Umanmielen was known for his feistiness at Florida and Ole Miss. The Panthers traded up for Scourton, once a Purdue standout before he joined a stacked A&M defense.
Maybe Etienne proves valuable in a part-time role. He has reliable hands and has shown big-play ability in the past, even though his season with the Bulldogs wasn’t anything exceptional. Ransom and Jackson could become nice depth for a group that needs it. Evans and Horn were productive college players who lacked the physical gifts of higher-round prospects. If the Panthers’ offense maintains its late improvement, and the defense even ranks around 20th instead of last, Carolina could be several wins better.
New Orleans Saints (5-12)
First round, No. 9: T Kelvin Banks Jr., Texas
Second round, No. 40: QB Tyler Shough, Louisville
Third round, No. 71: DL Vernon Broughton, Texas
Third round, No. 93: S Jonas Sanker, Virginia
Fourth round, No. 112: LB Danny Stutsman, Oklahoma
Fourth round, No. 131: CB Quincy Riley, Louisville
Sixth round, No. 184: RB Devin Neal, Kansas
Seventh round, No. 248: TE Moliki Matavao, UCLA
Seventh round, No. 254: DL Fadil Diggs, Syracuse
The Saints feel like a franchise facing a total rebuild, something they’ve resisted for probably too long. They invested the No. 9 overall choice on Texas tackle Kelvin Banks, who despite struggling at times against Georgia was an uber reliable force upfront on perhaps the country’s best offensive line.
Their second rounder, though, was spent on Louisville quarterback Tyler Shough, a 25-year-old who rose throughout the process. With Derek Carr’s season in jeopardy because of a shoulder injury, the Saints don’t have a clear quarterback option (Spencer Rattler didn’t show enough in his rookie year to earn the starting spot). Perhaps they’ll turn to Shough, but with a losing season more likely than not, the Saints would be positioned to take a first-round signal caller in 2026. Unless Shough truly surprises, it seems the Saints could’ve been better off using a valuable second-round resource elsewhere.
Although Broughton went earlier than most projections, the Saints did well to land Stutsman — an Oklahoma legend who was beloved in the program for his play and leadership — and Riley, who was under the radar but could develop into a regular contributor. The Saints needed another back behind Alvin Kamara, and some pundits liked Neal as a potential steal.
The Atlanta Falcons have a chance to produce a good pass rush for the first time in a decade.